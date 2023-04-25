Governor Hobbs Appoints Pima County Superior Court Judge and Pinal County Superior Court Judges

PHOENIX- Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of one Pima County Superior Court judge and two Pinal County Superior Court judges.

“I am pleased to appoint three accomplished attorneys to Arizona’s bench,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “They each have impressive professional qualifications and an inspiring history of initiative, leadership, and service to their counties.”

The appointees are:

Randi Burnett (Pima County) – Ms. Burnett has served as a Commissioner on the Pima County Superior Court since 2021. Prior to that, she practiced family law at The McCarthy Law Firm from 2019 to 2021 and at Waterfall Economidis Caldwell Hanshaw Villamana from 2012 to 2019. She was also a staff attorney at Southern Arizona Legal Aid from 2007 to 2012.

Danielle Harris (Pinal County) – Ms. Harris has served as a Commissioner/Judge Pro Tempore on the Pinal County Superior Court full-time since 2021, after serving as a Judge Pro Tempore part-time from 2014 to 2021. She also served as a Commissioner on the City of Tempe Municipal Court from 2015 to 2021, an Administrative Law Judge in the Executive Hearing Office of the Arizona Department of Transportation Office from 2012 to 2015, and as a Deputy County Attorney in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2012.

Jessica Dixon (Pinal County) - Ms. Dixon has served as a Commissioner/Judge Pro Tempore on the Pinal County Superior Court since 2020. She was in private practice at Hernandez, Scherb and Dixon, P.C. from 2007 to 2020 and at the Law Office of Jessica K. Dixon from 2015 to 2017. Her private practice included criminal law, domestic relations, mental health, immigration, juvenile delinquency, and juvenile dependency.

These appointees will fill the vacancies created by the appointment of Judges Jeffrey L. Sklar, Lacey A. Stover Gard, and Christopher J. O’Neil to Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals.