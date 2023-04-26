MIAMI LAWYERS FILED A $350 MILLION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST EDDY ALEXANDRE AND THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
“These people were duped. Some of the pastors and evangelicals knew this was a scam, but they convinced these people to do it anyway. They preyed upon these people’s faith.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI LAWYERS FILED $350 DOLLAR CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT AGAINST EDDY ALEXANDRE, HIS WIFE, EMINIFX AND THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH FOR DEFRAUDING THOUSANDS OF HAITIAN AMERICAN INVESTORS.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - Two Miami Lawyers filed a federal class action lawsuit on behalf of 62,000 Haitian American investors defrauded by Eddy ALEXANDRE with the assistance of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Over fifty Haitian Pastors of the Seventh Day Adventist church conspired with EDDY ALEXANDRE and others to defraud 62,000 Haitian American investors of over 300 million dollars. The case entitled Lorfils Joseph v. General Conference Corporation of the Seventh Day Adventist Church et al, Case No.: 23-cv-21551 was filed on April 25, 2023 in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, Miami Division.
On May 12, 2022, Eddie ALEXANDRE was arrested in Nassau County, New York by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and charged with wire and commodities fraud. On February 12, 2023, EDDY ALEXANDRE pleaded guilty to one count of commodities fraud and forfeited 248 million dollars of investors’ money to the U.S. government. During his plea allocution, ALEXANDRE told Judge JOHN P. CRONAN of the Southern District of New York, that he knew what he was doing was illegal, he did it anyway with the intent to defraud the investors. Even though over one hundred people had been involved in the conspiracy to defraud investors only ALEXANDRE was arrested and charged. This lawsuit was filed to hold EDDY ALEXANDRE and his non-indicted co-conspirators accountable.
In an interview with Documented, a New York based newspaper, attorney Wil Morris, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs said “These people were duped. Some of the pastors and evangelicals knew this was a scam, but they convinced these people to do it anyway. They preyed upon these people’s faith. They preyed upon their vulnerability, took their money, ran, and lived a lavish life. They should be held accountable.” Attorney Ralph Francois, who is Haitian American said: “This was a massive fraud, and Eddy Alexandre could never by himself take 300 million dollars from 62,000 people, the pastors, the churches, and many others were instrumental in this fraud, and they knew it was a scam, they did anyway, and in the process enriched themselves at the expense of so many people. They should be held accountable, no doubt.”
The lawsuit named EDDY ALEXANDRE, EMINIFX, many individuals including dozens of co-conspirators which includes close to 100 Adventist churches and individual pastors from Colorado, Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island AND Texas, who conspired with Alexandre to defraud the investors. The lawsuit also named EDDY ALEXANDRE’s wife who served as Chief Financial Officer for EMINIFX, the General Conference Corporation of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (GCC) and the Florida Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist church.
Members of the class sustained serious financial damages for which all of the defendants especially the Adventist church should be held liable for their participation in the Ponzi scheme.
EMINFIX Investors who wish to be officially registered as a member of the class should send an email to: EMINIFXCLAIM@GMAIL.COM.
For more information about this case please send an email to: EminifxClaim@gmail.com. For more information on the attorneys please go: www.Morrislegalfla.com
