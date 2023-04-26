Live! Memphis Is Taking Women From Screening to Survivorship

Live! Memphis is a fun and FREE event that provides information about innovations in breast cancer detection and treatment. Breast cancer survivor Kimmi Scott of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" will tell her story of screening to survivorship.

It's the ninth year for Live! Memphis Breast Cancer Summit and survivor Kimmi Scott, star of the TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, is the keynote speaker.

Live! Memphis is an informative, upbeat, and inspiring event where we focus on giving the public, patients, their families, and caregivers hope and tools for survival.” — Dr. Fedoria Rugless, MBCC Program Director

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Live! Memphis Breast Cancer Summit will be held on Saturday, May 13th, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Guest House at Graceland. This is the ninth year for the highly anticipated event. This year’s theme is “Waiting to Exhale: From Screening to Survivorship.” The keynote speaker is breast cancer survivor Kimmi Scott, entrepreneur and star of the television show "Love & Marriage: Huntsville". Each year, Live! Memphis features a variety of activities and educational opportunities for attendees, including a panel of breast health experts who discuss the latest advancements in screening, detection, and treatment. Live! Memphis is a FREE, informative, and fun-filled day! Those who wish to attend need to register at www.mbcc.live. The Guest House at Graceland is located at 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116.

The Center for Transforming Communities (CTC) is home to the Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC). It was founded in 2016 and exists to bring together organizations and individuals committed to the fight against breast cancer inequalities in Memphis and Shelby County. Live! Memphis was created by MBCC to educate, empower, and encourage African American women in the areas of breast cancer screening, treatment, and survivorship. Attendees also receive a delicious lunch, great swag bags and have several opportunities to win fabulous prizes. This exciting event draws 500 or more women annually.

Live! Memphis provides the community with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their health. Experts from Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, Baptist Cancer Center, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and West Cancer Center will address topics that include the latest innovations in breast cancer treatment, genetics testing, clinical research, prevention, early detection, healthy living, and more. Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer among women today, but thanks to tremendous strides in treatment, it is no longer the one that claims the most lives. Unfortunately, African American women are still diagnosed at a higher rate and stage than Caucasian women. Modern technology has allowed the medical community to use a person’s risk factors to determine their likelihood of breast cancer and women ages 40 and older are encouraged to get mammograms to help with early detection, which is vital for survival. Mobile mammography units will be on-site for those who need a mammogram. They can register in advance by calling 901.300.6459.

MBCC’s Program Director, Dr. Fedoria Rugless, is heading the 2023 Live! Memphis efforts. “I am excited about the great advancements that have been made in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, and I want everyone to have access to this information. Live! Memphis is an informative, upbeat, and inspiring event where we focus on giving the public, patients, their families, and caregivers hope and tools for survival. Kimmi Scott has a wonderful testimony of screening to survivorship that we know will inspire others to keep fighting,” said Dr. Rugless.

The 2023 Live! Memphis sponsors are Patient Advocate Foundation, Baptist Memorial Healthcare, West Cancer Foundation, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, American Cancer Society, and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center. To learn more about Live! Memphis and register, visit www.mbcc.live or call 901.300.6459.