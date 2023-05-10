Town of Mooresville, North Carolina, Improves Vendor Experience with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
Vendors—and staff—in the Town of Mooresville, NC, were less than pleased with legacy software. Now, happiness abounds with OpenGov digital procurement software.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors were not completely satisfied with legacy software used by the Town of Mooresville, NC, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital procurement software that promises a better vendor experience.
The Town, located in southwest North Carolina, is part of the fast-growing Charlotte metro area. There, staff struggled to create solicitations in a timely manner, and engagement with vendors was lacking. In short, neither side enjoyed working within the legacy platform. After getting references from OpenGov Procurement customers in neighboring states, Mooresville leaders decided to partner with OpenGov.
Choosing a phased-in approach, the Mooresville Purchasing team will begin using the platform by developing solicitations with OpenGov’s automated, collaborative guided workflows. This will make solicitation creation faster and easier. In fact, staff will likely spend 75% less time in solicitation development. Mooresville also plans to utilize the OpenGov vendor engagement tool, considered the industry’s best due to its ease of use and supplier notifications about changes, addenda, and bid awards. With more satisfied suppliers, the Town may likely see up to four times more completed bid responses. The final future phase for the Town will be implementing OpenGov’s proactive contract management software.
The Town of Mooresville joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
