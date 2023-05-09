West Virginia Berkeley County Public Service Water District Partners with OpenGov on Infrastructure Management Software
With a goal to better plan resources, the Berkeley County (WV) Public Service Water District partnered with OpenGov on infrastructure management software.WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a need to better manage infrastructure and improve customer service, the Berkeley County Public Service Water District in Martinsburg, WV, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.
The District provides water and sanitation services to more than 125,000 residents of Berkeley County, located in the Shenandoah Valley in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle. Officials decided the District needed an innovative approach to asset maintenance, resource planning, and customer service. What’s more, Water Distribution and Water Treatment Plant staff needed reliable, easy-to-use tools to capture details in the field. The District found that and more in OpenGov’s infrastructure management software, Cartegraph Asset Management.
Cartegraph Asset Management offers the District numerous wins:
- Staff can easily create and track work orders online, simplifying assignments for field crews who no longer have to tackle end-of-shift paperwork. Field crews can also use the mobile app, which gives them ability to zoom in on a map for a detailed view of the asset.
- The District will be able to extend the life of its assets with a preventative maintenance schedule that includes recurring maintenance tasks, asset performance, and a plan for replacements and repairs.
- One of the biggest wins is the ability to integrate with its GIS data to analyze pertinent work, condition, and cost data to make more informed decisions and spent smarter.
- By conducting preventative maintenance where it needs it most, the District will ensure customers have access to services when they need them.
The Berkeley County Public Service Water District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
