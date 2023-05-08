Caroline County, VA, Uplevels Strategic Planning with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software

It was time for better strategic planning and financial processes in Caroline County, VA. It was time for OpenGov government budgeting software.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The County Administrator of Caroline County, VA, was looking to uplevel the organization’s strategic planning and budgeting, so officials partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, on government budgeting software.Caroline County, located north of Richmond, was ready to improve its strategic planning and financial processes with the blessing of not only its County Administrator but also its Finance Director. With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, County leaders know that over time, they will be able to think and act more strategically, tying every dollar to impact. They also plan to start fiscal year 2024 with creating a GFOA award-winning online budget book.Caroline County will be able to make a greater strategic impact through its entire budgeting cycle with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, which will help leaders map the budget to strategic initiatives. What’s more, OpenGov’s powerful planning scenario tool will help the County forecast future multi-year revenue projections and align those with projected costs to make smarter budgeting decisions. A key to the budgeting process—creating an online budget book—will be easy with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning. The book will provide taxpayers with visibility into how dollars are being spent, while leaders can tell a story about the County’s most pressing needs with dynamic visualizations and a compelling narrative.Caroline County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.