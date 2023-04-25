Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Fargo scheduled May 2

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fargo Readiness Center - 3270 40th Ave. N. in Fargo. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a presentation starting at 5:15 p.m.



The purpose of the meeting is to present and discuss preliminary results of evaluation and comparison of interchange alternatives, receive public input, and answer questions for the proposed improvements to the Interstate 29 and 40th Avenue North interchange.



The project consists of a preliminary engineering and feasibility study to determine the retention and reconstruction alternatives for the interchange, including the BNSF Railroad overpass.



Members of the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. will be present to answer questions and discuss concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by May 17, 2023, to Pat McGraw, Stantec, 3303 Fiechtner Dr. S., Suite 100, Fargo, ND, 58103 or emailed to pat.mcgraw@stantec.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

