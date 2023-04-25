Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x2) / Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

There were 2,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,206 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4/25/2023 at approximately 11:50 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rue Madeline Road, Readsboro VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant (x2) & Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)
ACCUSED: Luzander Montoya
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a burglary at a private residence located on Rue Madeline Road, in the town of Readsboro, VT. Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers discovered forced entry into the residence. Further investigation revealed Luzander Montoya (36) was located inside the residence who had two warrants for his arrest. One for failure to appear and a second for violation of his conditions of release, which entailed a 24/7 curfew and must not buy or use regulated drugs without a prescription. Montoya was taken into custody and was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/05/2023 at 08:15
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED – Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.