Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x2) / Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

CASE#: 23B3002034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 4/25/2023 at approximately 11:50 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rue Madeline Road, Readsboro VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant (x2) & Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

ACCUSED: Luzander Montoya

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a burglary at a private residence located on Rue Madeline Road, in the town of Readsboro, VT. Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers discovered forced entry into the residence. Further investigation revealed Luzander Montoya (36) was located inside the residence who had two warrants for his arrest. One for failure to appear and a second for violation of his conditions of release, which entailed a 24/7 curfew and must not buy or use regulated drugs without a prescription. Montoya was taken into custody and was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/05/2023 at 08:15

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED – Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

