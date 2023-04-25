Submit Release
Temporary Closure Scheduled for Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls (Tuesday, April, 25, 2023)

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A temporary closure is scheduled for Interstate 90 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls for the removal of a sign and sign bridge.

I-90 (westbound only) is scheduled to be closed from Cliff Avenue to Interstate 29.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route during this temporary I-90 closure.

 

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

