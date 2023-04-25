NSF Director Panchanathan delivers inaugural President’s Distinguished Lecture at the University of Missouri

U.S. National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan traveled to the University of Missouri to deliver the inaugural "President's Distinguished Lecture" on April 24, the first in a series that invites leaders of renowned research institutions, university educators and industry experts to share their insights and engage in discussions about the challenges of today and opportunities of tomorrow.

Before presenting the lecture, the director met with Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO), University of Missouri President Mun Choi, Chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology Mo Deghani, Chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis Kristen Sobolik and Chancellor of the University of Missouri-Kansas City Mauli Agrawal.

"We must work at speed and scale to ensure that this kind of discovery and innovation can happen anywhere across the country and that opportunities to participate in this work exist absolutely everywhere."

Choi welcomed the attendees to the "President’s Distinguished Lecture Series." Director Panchanathan's lecture, titled "Innovation Anywhere, Opportunities Everywhere: Accelerating the Frontiers of Science and Technology," focused on advancing STEM research and education and creating an abundance of opportunities for innovation.

"The University of Missouri is a fantastic example of what happens when we bring together the very best ideas, infrastructure and talent our communities have to offer," remarked the director during the lecture. "We must work at speed and scale to ensure that this kind of discovery and innovation can happen anywhere across the country and that opportunities to participate in this work exist absolutely everywhere."

After delivering the lecture, Director Panchanathan and Choi participated in a question-and-answer session. Next, they attended a lunch session with CAREER and Graduate Research Fellowship Program awardees, NSF-funded investigators and research students.

The director concluded the visit with a tour of the MU Research Reactor and was joined by university executives and professors, as well as several NSF-funded archaeometry researchers.