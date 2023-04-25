SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DSEY, UNVR, MPB, and CVT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY, in connection with the proposed acquisition of DSEY by Solenis. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DSEY shareholders (other than shareholders affiliated with Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital")) will receive $8.40 in cash for each share of DSEY common stock owned. Bain Capital will receive $7.84 per share in cash and will rollover a portion of its shares of DSEY into an affiliate of Solenis in exchange for common and preferred units of such affiliate. If you own DSEY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dsey

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR in connection with its proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management, Inc., and affiliates ("Apollo Funds"). Under the merger agreement, UNVR shareholders will receive $36.15 in cash for each UNVR share, valuing UNVR at $8.1 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). If you own UNVR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/unvr

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB, in connection with its acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp BRBW for approximately $53.9 million in a combination of cash and MPB stock. If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mpb

Cvent Holding Corp. CVT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cvent Holding Corp. CVT in connection with its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Under the merger agreement, CVT shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each CVT share, valuing it at $4.6 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). If you own CVT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cvt

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-dsey-unvr-mpb-and-cvt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301807405.html

SOURCE Weiss Law