Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 9:00am ET

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. SCL announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2023 on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 after the market closes for trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 9:00am ET. Shawcor will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.


