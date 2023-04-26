The Legendary Soul of R&B (A Mother's Day Musical Extravaganza)
Veteran local director Loren Harper partners with Detroit Public Schools (DPS) to produce a new Broadway-bound musical production entitled The Legendary Soul of R&B. Told through narrative, Loren Harper’s THE LEGENDARY SOUL OF R&B is a wonderful, fast-paced, interactive trip down memory lane where some of Detroit’s top entertainers sing legendary R&B hits of the 80’s and 90’s. The show features Michael Brock formerly of The Dramatics as well as a special guest appearance by The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr. Not just fun and laughter, but the show also puts a spotlight on the late R&B legend Phyllis Hyman who suffered from mental illness and took her own life at the hands of a drug overdose moments before a scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater in 1995. “Legendary Soul” first premiered to a sold-out house in April of 2022 at Detroit’s Mary Grove Liberal Arts Auditorium. Literally overnight, buzz in the community spread like wildfire that the show was a hit. Here’s what the community had to say (https://youtu.be/RTWNQTmep80) Now, in preparation for a national tour, the show is back by popular demand on Mother’s Day Sunday May 14, 2023 for two shows only at the beautiful Martin Luther King High School Fine Arts Auditorium in Detroit, Michigan. A portion of proceeds will go to the Salvation Army and the Detroit Department of Health to assist those they serve who also struggle with mental illness and substance abuse. Show times are 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Ticket prices are $60 (general seating) and $85 for VIP which includes a strolling buffet. Treat that special lady to a night she won’t soon forget at Loren Harper’s The Legendary Soul of R&B. Ticket holders will also have access to over 20 top Detroit vendors in the lobby. Music in the VIP lounge by legendary Detroit DJ Charles Hicks. Doors open at 1:30 pm. Tickets are available at God’s World or online at Eventbrite. For more information or interviews call 313-879-9237 or visit lorenharper.com.
