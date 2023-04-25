Submit Release
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.17 and Core EPS of $0.10; Deposits Increase Sequentially and Year-Over-Year; Liquidity Remains Strong Outlines Action Plan to Enhance Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability in…

/EIN News/ -- John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“The inverted yield curve and the rising rate environment led to first quarter results below our expectations. To better adapt to the changing environment, we are accelerating the following actions to enhance the resilience of our business model and strengthen performance: 1) move more towards being interest rate neutral in the shorter term; 2) increase our focus on risk adjusted returns and profitability; 3) emphasize our brand of customer service and deep relationships to continue to expand the client base and enhance loyalty; 4) further tighten expense controls; 5) review new and existing lending relationships to prepare for the next credit cycle; and 6) preserve our strong liquidity and capital. We continue to experience solid deposit growth, which reflects our deep client relationships and ties to our communities. Further, our strong liquidity is expected to allow us to continue our long track record of dividend payments. While the environment has clearly become more challenging, we are confident that our decisive actions we are taking now will result in improved profitability in the future and set the stage for consistent and significantly higher returns.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Credit Quality Despite Loss on One Singular Relationship. Results for the quarter were impacted by our decision to fully charge off a $9.2 million business credit placed on non-accrual in 2Q22. This credit was a participation where the domestic borrower had a significant customer who shipped its product internationally and was impacted by world events. Existing credit protection became more questionable during the quarter which led to the decision to charge-off. Consistent with our long-standing history of conservative underwriting, the remainder of the credit portfolio continued to perform well as delinquencies improved 16 basis points and criticized and classified assets declined QoQ.

NIM Outlook; Solid Capital and Liquidity. While rising rates temporarily compress our net interest margin, the NIM should begin to rebound, on a lagged basis, after the Fed stops raising rates. To limit additional margin squeeze, we moved closer to interest rate neutral, achieving approximately 40% of our target for 2023 in the first quarter. Capital continues to be strong with a TCE1 of 7.73%. Liquidity is solid with $3.7 billion of availability while uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are a low $1.1 billion or 16.2% of total deposits.

Key Financial Metrics2


                       
    1Q23     4Q22   3Q22   2Q22   1Q22
GAAP:                      
EPS   $0.17     $0.34   $0.76   $0.81     $0.58
ROAA (%)   0.24     0.48   1.11   1.22     0.91
ROAE (%)   3.02     6.06   13.91   15.00     10.83
NIM FTE3 (%)   2.27     2.70   3.07   3.35     3.36
Core:                      
EPS   $0.10     $0.57   $0.62   $0.70     $0.61
ROAA (%)   0.14     0.82   0.90   1.05     0.94
ROAE (%)   1.76     10.29   11.24   12.90     11.27
Core NIM FTE (%)   2.25     2.63   3.03   3.33     3.31
Credit Quality:                      
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)   0.61     0.77   0.72   0.72     0.21
ACLs/Loans (%)   0.56     0.58   0.59   0.58     0.57
ACLs/NPLs (%)   182.89     124.89   142.29   141.06     266.12
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)   0.54     0.05   0.02   (0.03 )   0.06
Balance Sheet:                      
Avg Loans ($B)   $6.9     $6.9   $6.9   $6.6     $6.6
Avg Dep ($B)   $6.8     $6.7   $6.3   $6.4     $6.4
Book Value/Share   $22.84     $22.97   $22.47   $22.38     $22.26
Tangible BV/Share   $22.18     $22.31   $21.81   $21.71     $21.61
TCE/TA (%)   7.73     7.82   7.62   7.82     8.05
                       

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

1Q23 Highlights
  • Average total deposits increased 2.0% QoQ and 6.2% YoY to $6.8 billion, with core deposits comprising 75.3% of total average deposits; opened new Hauppauge branch during the quarter
  • Period end net loans declined slightly QoQ and increased 4.5% YoY; loan closings were $173.5 million down 22.9% QoQ and 47.3% YoY; the yield on closings increased 91 bps QoQ and 357 bps YoY to 7.01%
  • Loan pipeline decreased 59.9% YoY, but increased 5.5% QoQ to $266.1 million reflecting higher rates and greater client selectivity
  • Net interest margin FTE decreased 43 bps QoQ and 109 bps YoY to 2.27%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 38 bps QoQ and 106 bps YoY to 2.25%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets; after a lag, the NIM is expected to expand when the Fed stops raising rates
  • Achieved 40% of our goal of moving towards interest rate neutral in 1Q23. These actions include adding $200 million hedge on investments, $50 million (net) of funding swaps, increasing floating rate securities, and extending funding
  • NPAs declined to $42.2 million from $53.4 million at 4Q22, but increased from $14.1 million at 1Q22
  • Provision for credit losses was $7.5 million in 1Q23 compared to $1.4 million in 1Q22; net charge-offs were $9.2 million in 1Q23 compared to $0.9 million in 1Q22
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.73%, down from 7.82% at 4Q22; the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes negatively impacted this ratio by 2 bps in 1Q23; our swaps portfolio serves as a partial offset to the value of the AFS securities portfolio when rates change
  • Repurchased 159,516 shares at an average price of $19.14
Areas of Focus
Credit
Quality
  • Midtown Manhattan office exposure is 0.1% of net loans
  • The Company is a conservatively managed institution with a history of low and below industry levels of credit losses
  • Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 37% and debt service coverage ratios for multifamily and commercial real estate, which together total 65% of the loan portfolio, of 1.9x; This strong level of coverage is expected to enable our borrowers to absorb the impact of higher operating costs and higher interest rates while still generating ample cash flows to cover required principal and interest payments
Interest
Rate
Risk
  • Historically the Company operated with a liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets when interest rates change
  • During 1Q23, the Company took significant actions to position the balance sheet towards a more interest rate risk neutral position
  • These actions, which include adding hedges, floating rate assets, and extending funding, resulted in achievement of 40% of our goal for 2023
Liquidity
  • Deposits increased nearly $250 million in the first quarter, and we see new opportunities for growth
  • The Company continues to have ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were only 16.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023
  • Checking account openings were up 30% YoY in 1Q23
Customer Experience
  • Additional opportunities emerging as a result of a major competitor leaving the market
  • Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian markets
  • Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, is expected to open in 2023 and will enhance our Asian branch presence
  • Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit active uses and digital banking enrollment in March 2023 versus a year ago


Income Statement Highlights


                                     
                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     1Q23     4Q22   3Q22   2Q22   1Q22   Change   Change
                                     
Net Interest Income     $45,262     $54,201     $61,206   $64,730   $63,479   (28.7 ) %   (16.5 ) %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses     7,508     (12 )   2,145   1,590   1,358   452.9       NM    
Noninterest Income (Loss)     6,908     (7,652 )   8,995   7,353   1,313   NM       (190.3 )  
Noninterest Expense     37,703     33,742     35,634   35,522   38,794   (2.8 )     11.7    
Income Before Income Taxes     6,959     12,819     32,422   34,971   24,640   (71.8 )     (45.7 )  
Provision for Income Taxes     1,801     2,570     8,980   9,936   6,421   (72.0 )     (29.9 )  
Net Income     $5,158     $10,249     $23,442   $25,035   $18,219   (71.7 )     (49.7 )  
Diluted EPS     $0.17     $0.34     $0.76   $0.81   $0.58   (70.7 )     (50.0 )  
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)     30,265     30,420     30,695   30,937   31,254   (3.2 )     (0.5 )  
                                     
Core Net Income1     $3,003     $17,399     $18,953   $21,518   $18,969   (84.2 )     (82.7 )  
Core EPS1     $0.10     $0.57     $0.62   $0.70   $0.61   (83.6 )     (82.5 )  

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $45.3 million in 1Q23 compared to $54.2 million in 4Q22, $61.2 million in 3Q22, $64.7 million in 2Q22, and $63.5 million in 1Q22.

  • Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 2.27% decreased 109 bps YoY and 43 bps QoQ
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.1 million (6 bps to the NIM) in 1Q23 compared to $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22, $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22, and $2.6 million (14 bps) in 1Q22
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.21% in 1Q23, 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, and 3.22% in both 2Q22 and 1Q22
  • In order to move more towards a neutral interest rate risk position, the following actions were taken:
    • Added $200 million of hedges against the investment portfolio converting securities yielding 1.90% into assets yielding 3.41%
    • Purchases $250.0 million of funding derivatives locking in funding at a weighted average cost of 3.72% with a duration approximately 3.2 years
    • Extended funding through FHLB advances totaling $71.7 million at 4.05%, with an average duration of 4.0 years
    • Purchased $66.7 million of floating (reprice within 90 days) rate securities with an initial weighted average yield of 6.45%
  • The totality of these actions equates to approximately 40% of the goal of moving towards interest rate neutral
  • Additionally, the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2023, consists of:        
    • Approximately $1.6 billion of assets were floating or swapped into floating rate assets
    • Funding derivatives totaled $921.5 million with $621.5 million effective at 2.53% for 2.4 years and $300.0 million forward starting at 1.80% with a remaining term of 2.7 years; this strategy was started in 2018
    • The Company has $2.5 billion of protection in place against a rising rate environment through floating assets and derivative strategy

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.5 million in 1Q23 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $12 thousand in 4Q22, a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in 3Q22, $1.6 million in 2Q22, and $1.4 million in 1Q22.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans), and $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans)
  • 1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22

Noninterest income (loss) was $6.9 million in 1Q23, $(7.7) million in 4Q22, $9.0 million in 3Q22, $7.4 million in 2Q22, and $1.3 million in 1Q22.

  • Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), and $(1.8) million in 1Q22 ($(0.04) per share, net of tax)
  • Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that have a yield that approximates 6.40%
  • Life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.3 million in 1Q23, up 37.4% YoY and 21.6% QoQ; investment product sales were a significant driver of the YOY and QoQ increase

Noninterest expense totaled $37.7 million in 1Q23 (a decrease of 2.8% YoY, but an increase of 11.7% QoQ) compared to $33.7 million in 4Q22, $35.6 million in 3Q22, $35.5 million in 2Q22, and $38.8 million in 1Q22.

  • Given the challenging rate environment, management continues to actively review all noninterest expenses
  • Salaries and employee benefits include $1.7 million and $1.4 million benefit from Employee Retention Tax Credit refunds in 1Q23 and 4Q22, respectively, and $2.8 million benefit from a lower discount rate for certain benefit plans in 4Q22
  • Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
  • Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million and $4.3 million in 1Q23 and 1Q22, respectively
  • Excluding the effects of other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $37.6 million in 1Q23, down 2.8% YoY but up 11.8% QoQ; excluding the Employee Retention Tax Credit refund and the benefit from the lower discount rate in 4Q22, 1Q23 and 4Q22 core noninterest expense would have been $39.3 million and $37.8 million, respectively
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.78% in 1Q23, 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, 1.73% in 2Q22, and 1.93% in 1Q22

The provision for income taxes was $1.8 million in 1Q23 compared to $2.6 million in 4Q22, $9.0 million in 3Q22, $9.9 million in 2Q22, and $6.4 million in 1Q22.

  • The effective tax rate was 25.9% in 1Q23, 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, 28.4% in 2Q22, and 26.1% in 1Q22
  • The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
  • The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights


                                   
                          YoY   QoQ
    1Q23     4Q22   3Q22   2Q22   1Q22   Change   Change
Averages ($MM)                                  
Loans   $6,871     $6,881   $6,861   $6,640   $6,579   4.4   %   (0.1 ) %
Total Deposits   6,810     6,678   6,277   6,441   6,410   6.2       2.0    
                                   
Credit Quality ($000s)                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $21,176     $32,382   $29,003   $27,948   $14,066   50.5   %   (34.6 ) %
Nonperforming Assets   42,157     53,363   49,984   48,929   14,066   199.7       (21.0 )  
Criticized and Classified Loans   58,130     68,093   61,684   57,145   59,548   (2.4 )     (14.6 )  
Criticized and Classified Assets   79,111     89,073   82,665   78,125   80,527   (1.8 )     (11.2 )  
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)   0.56     0.58   0.59   0.58   0.57   (1 ) bp   (2 ) bps
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $22.84     $22.97   $22.47   $22.38   $22.26   2.6   %   (0.6 ) %
Tangible Book Value/Share   22.18     22.31   21.81   21.71   21.61   2.6       (0.6 )  
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)   7.73     7.82   7.62   7.82   8.05   (32 ) bps   (9 ) bps
Leverage Ratio (%)   8.58     8.61   8.74   8.91   9.05   (47 )     (3 )  

Average loans were $6.9 billion, an increase of 4.4% YoY and down 0.1% QoQ.

  • Maintain the credit strategy of loans secured by real estate with an emphasis on rent regulated multifamily
  • Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, up 4.5% YoY, but down 0.4% QoQ
  • Total loan closings were $173.5 million in 1Q23, $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, $503.8 million in 2Q22, and $329.3 million in 1Q22; the loan pipeline was $266.1 million at March 31, 2023, down 59.9% YoY, but up 5.5% QoQ
  • The diversified loan portfolio is over 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <37%
  • Midtown Manhattan office exposure is 0.1% of net loans

Average total deposits were $6.8 billion, increasing 6.2% YoY and 2.0% QoQ.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 75.3% of total average deposits in 1Q23, compared to 86.1% a year ago
  • Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 10.5% YoY in 1Q23 and 8.5% QoQ and comprised 13.2% of average total deposits in 1Q23 compared to 15.6% a year ago
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits totaled $1.1 billion or 16.2% of total deposits; Bank liquidity remains strong with $3.7 billion of availability

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans at the end of each quarter totaled $21.2 million at 1Q23, $32.4 million at 4Q22, $29.0 million at 3Q22, $27.9 million at 2Q22, and $14.1 million at 1Q22.

  • Criticized and classified loans were 84 bps of gross loans at 1Q23 compared to 98 bps at 4Q22, 89 bps at 3Q22, 85 bps at 2Q22, and 90 bps at 1Q22
  • Total delinquent loans improved 16 bps QoQ to 42 bps from 58 bps indicating further improvement in future credit quality
  • Allowance for credit losses were 182.9% of nonperforming loans at 1Q23 compared to 124.9% at 4Q22, and 266.1% at 1Q22

Capital: Book value per common share was $22.84 at 1Q23, up 2.6% YoY, but down 0.6% QoQ; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $22.18 at 1Q23, up 2.6% YoY, but down 0.6% QoQ.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share; the Company has ample available liquidity to meet its obligations; Purchased 159,516 shares at an average price of $19.14 in 1Q23 with 434,946 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.73% at 1Q23 compared to 7.82% at 4Q22 and 8.05% at 1Q22; the swaps portfolio serves as a partial offset to market value changes in the AFS securities portfolio
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

Conference Call Information And Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LTE5H6Xo
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 2825200
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Second Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on July 25, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 26, 2023.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the second quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

#FF

Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

                                       
  At or for the three months ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Performance Ratios (1)                                      
Return on average assets   0.24 %     0.48 %     1.11 %     1.22   %     0.91 %
Return on average equity   3.02       6.06       13.91       15.00         10.83  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)   4.61       4.44       4.10       3.85         3.77  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   2.80       2.11       1.25       0.60         0.50  
Cost of funds   2.47       1.84       1.08       0.52         0.43  
Net interest rate spread during period (2)   1.81       2.33       2.85       3.25         3.27  
Net interest margin (2)   2.27       2.70       3.07       3.35         3.36  
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.78       1.58       1.69       1.73         1.93  
Efficiency ratio (3)   76.48       59.55       55.68       52.27         58.87  
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities		   1.19 X     1.21 X     1.22 X     1.22   X     1.22 X
                                       
Average Balances                                      
Total loans, net $ 6,871,192     $ 6,881,245     $ 6,861,463     $ 6,640,331       $ 6,578,680  
Total interest-earning assets   7,996,677       8,045,691       7,979,070       7,740,683         7,570,373  
Total assets   8,468,311       8,518,019       8,442,657       8,211,763         8,049,470  
Total deposits   6,810,485       6,678,383       6,276,613       6,440,904         6,410,063  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,703,558       6,662,209       6,553,087       6,337,374         6,220,510  
Stockholders’ equity   683,071       676,165       674,282       667,456         673,012  
                                       
Per Share Data                                      
Book value per common share (4) $ 22.84     $ 22.97     $ 22.47     $ 22.38       $ 22.26  
Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 22.18     $ 22.31     $ 21.81     $ 21.71       $ 21.61  
                                       
Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Stockholders’ equity $ 673,459     $ 677,157     $ 670,719     $ 670,812       $ 675,813  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   653,932       657,504       650,936       650,894         656,085  
                                       
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                      
Tier 1 capital $ 737,138     $ 746,880     $ 749,526     $ 739,776       $ 731,536  
Common equity Tier 1 capital   690,846       698,258       701,532       686,258         675,434  
Total risk-based capital   965,384       975,709       979,021       903,047         892,861  
Risk Weighted Assets   6,659,532       6,640,542       6,689,284       6,522,710         6,232,020  
                                       
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)   8.58 %     8.61 %     8.74 %     8.91   %     9.05 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 6.5%)		   10.37       10.52       10.49       10.52         10.84  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)   11.07       11.25       11.20       11.34         11.74  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)   14.50       14.69       14.64       13.84         14.33  
                                       
Capital Ratios                                      
Average equity to average assets   8.07 %     7.94 %     7.99 %     8.13   %     8.36 %
Equity to total assets   7.94       8.04       7.84       8.04         8.27  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)   7.73       7.82       7.62       7.82         8.05  
                                       
Asset Quality                                      
Nonaccrual loans (7) $ 21,176     $ 29,782     $ 27,003     $ 27,848       $ 14,066  
Nonperforming loans   21,176       32,382       29,003       27,948         14,066  
Nonperforming assets   42,157       53,363       49,984       48,929         14,066  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   9,234       811       290       (501 )       935  
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios                                      
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.31 %     0.47 %     0.42 %     0.41   %     0.21 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.50       0.63       0.58       0.59         0.17  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   0.56       0.58       0.59       0.58         0.57  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets   91.87       75.79       82.56       80.57         266.12  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   182.89       124.89       142.29       141.06         266.12  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.54       0.05       0.02       (0.03 )       0.06  
                                       
Full-service customer facilities   26       25       25       25         24  

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

                             
  For the three months ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Interest and Dividend Income                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 82,889   $ 81,033     $ 75,546   $ 69,192   $ 67,516  
Interest and dividends on securities:                            
Interest   7,240     6,511       5,676     4,929     3,745  
Dividends   29     24       17     11     8  
Other interest income   1,959     1,702       506     159     51  
Total interest and dividend income   92,117     89,270       81,745     74,291     71,320  
                             
Interest Expense                            
Deposits   39,056     27,226       11,965     4,686     3,408  
Other interest expense   7,799     7,843       8,574     4,875     4,433  
Total interest expense   46,855     35,069       20,539     9,561     7,841  
                             
Net Interest Income   45,262     54,201       61,206     64,730     63,479  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   7,508     (12 )     2,145     1,590     1,358  
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses   37,754     54,213       59,061     63,140     62,121  
                             
Noninterest Income (Loss)                            
Banking services fee income   1,411     1,231       1,351     1,166     1,374  
Net loss on sale of securities       (10,948 )              
Net gain on sale of loans   54     46           73      
Net gain on disposition of assets       104                
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   2,619     (622 )     5,626     2,533     (1,809 )
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends   697     658       538     407     397  
Life insurance proceeds       286           1,536      
Bank owned life insurance   1,109     1,126       1,132     1,115     1,114  
Other income   1,018     467       348     523     237  
Total noninterest income (loss)   6,908     (7,652 )     8,995     7,353     1,313  
                             
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits   20,887     18,178       21,438     21,109     23,649  
Occupancy and equipment   3,793     3,701       3,541     3,760     3,604  
Professional services   2,483     2,130       2,570     2,285     2,222  
FDIC deposit insurance   977     485       738     615     420  
Data processing   1,435     1,421       1,367     1,383     1,424  
Depreciation and amortization   1,510     1,535       1,488     1,447     1,460  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense   165     35       143     32     84  
Other operating expenses   6,453     6,257       4,349     4,891     5,931  
Total noninterest expense   37,703     33,742       35,634     35,522     38,794  
                             
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   6,959     12,819       32,422     34,971     24,640  
                             
Provision for Income Taxes   1,801     2,570       8,980     9,936     6,421  
                             
Net Income $ 5,158   $ 10,249     $ 23,442   $ 25,035   $ 18,219  
                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.17   $ 0.34     $ 0.76   $ 0.81   $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.17   $ 0.34     $ 0.76   $ 0.81   $ 0.58  
Dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22     $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22  
                             
Basic average shares   30,265     30,420       30,695     30,937     31,254  
Diluted average shares   30,265     30,420       30,695     30,937     31,254  
                                 


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

                             
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 176,747     $ 151,754     $ 164,693     $ 137,026     $ 186,407  
Securities held-to-maturity:                            
Mortgage-backed securities   7,870       7,875       7,880       7,885       7,890  
Other securities   65,653       65,836       66,032       66,230       66,327  
Securities available for sale:                            
Mortgage-backed securities   380,110       384,283       468,366       510,934       553,828  
Other securities   431,818       351,074       351,495       346,720       286,041  
Loans   6,904,176       6,934,769       6,956,674       6,760,393       6,607,264  
Allowance for credit losses   (38,729 )     (40,442 )     (41,268 )     (39,424 )     (37,433 )
Net loans   6,865,447       6,894,327       6,915,406       6,720,969       6,569,831  
Interest and dividends receivable   46,836       45,048       42,571       38,811       37,308  
Bank premises and equipment, net   21,567       21,750       22,376       22,285       22,752  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   38,779       45,842       62,489       50,017       33,891  
Bank owned life insurance   214,240       213,131       212,353       211,220       211,867  
Goodwill   17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles   1,891       2,017       2,147       2,282       2,420  
Right of use asset   42,268       43,289       44,885       46,687       48,475  
Other assets   168,259       179,084       179,090       160,885       125,160  
Total assets $ 8,479,121     $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587     $ 8,169,833  
                             
LIABILITIES                            
Total deposits $ 6,734,090     $ 6,485,342     $ 6,125,305     $ 6,407,577     $ 6,452,895  
Borrowed funds   887,509       1,052,973       1,572,830       1,089,621       877,122  
Operating lease liability   45,353       46,125       48,330       50,346       52,292  
Other liabilities   138,710       161,349       140,235       121,231       111,711  
Total liabilities   7,805,662       7,745,789       7,886,700       7,668,775       7,494,020  
                             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                            
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)   341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital   262,876       264,332       263,755       262,860       261,837  
Treasury stock   (97,760 )     (98,535 )     (90,977 )     (88,342 )     (79,834 )
Retained earnings   545,786       547,507       543,894       527,217       508,973  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (37,784 )     (36,488 )     (46,294 )     (31,264 )     (15,504 )
Total stockholders' equity   673,459       677,157       670,719       670,812       675,813  
                             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,479,121     $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587     $ 8,169,833  
                             
(In thousands)                            
Issued shares   34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares   29,488       29,476       29,851       29,980       30,367  
Treasury shares   4,600       4,612       4,237       4,108       3,721  
                                       

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

                             
  For the three months ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Interest-earning Assets:                            
Mortgage loans, net $ 5,333,274   $ 5,338,612   $ 5,340,694   $ 5,178,029   $ 5,152,070
Other loans, net   1,537,918     1,542,633     1,520,769     1,462,302     1,426,610
Total loans, net   6,871,192     6,881,245     6,861,463     6,640,331     6,578,680
Taxable securities:                            
Mortgage-backed securities   457,911     549,204     568,854     594,923     580,670
Other securities   411,723     371,897     362,629     333,158     226,744
Total taxable securities   869,634     921,101     931,483     928,081     807,414
Tax-exempt securities:                            
Other securities   66,828     67,022     67,211     67,315     57,611
Total tax-exempt securities   66,828     67,022     67,211     67,315     57,611
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold   189,023     176,323     118,913     104,956     126,668
Total interest-earning assets   7,996,677     8,045,691     7,979,070     7,740,683     7,570,373
Other assets   471,634     472,328     463,587     471,080     479,097
Total assets $ 8,468,311   $ 8,518,019   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763   $ 8,049,470
                             
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Savings accounts $ 134,945   $ 146,598   $ 154,545   $ 156,785   $ 156,592
NOW accounts   1,970,555     1,972,134     1,808,608     2,089,851     2,036,914
Money market accounts   2,058,523     2,146,649     2,136,829     2,231,743     2,253,630
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,679,517     1,350,683     1,057,733     820,476     889,847
Total due to depositors   5,843,540     5,616,064     5,157,715     5,298,855     5,336,983
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   70,483     82,483     68,602     97,496     71,509
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,914,023     5,698,547     5,226,317     5,396,351     5,408,492
Borrowings   789,535     963,662     1,326,770     941,023     812,018
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,703,558     6,662,209     6,553,087     6,337,374     6,220,510
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   896,462     979,836     1,050,296     1,044,553     1,001,571
Other liabilities   185,220     199,809     164,992     162,380     154,377
Total liabilities   7,785,240     7,841,854     7,768,375     7,544,307     7,376,458
Equity   683,071     676,165     674,282     667,456     673,012
Total liabilities and equity $ 8,468,311   $ 8,518,019   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763   $ 8,049,470
                             
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,293,119   $ 1,383,482   $ 1,425,983   $ 1,403,309   $ 1,349,863


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

 
  For the three months ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Interest Income:                                      
Mortgage loans, net $ 62,054     $ 60,946     $ 58,374     $ 54,775       $ 53,970    
Other loans, net   20,835       20,087       17,172       14,417         13,546    
Total loans, net   82,889       81,033       75,546       69,192         67,516    
Taxable securities:                                      
Mortgage-backed securities   2,281       2,425       2,466       2,356         2,167    
Other securities   4,611       3,723       2,839       2,090         1,119    
Total taxable securities   6,892       6,148       5,305       4,446         3,286    
Tax-exempt securities:                                      
Other securities   477       489       492       625         591    
Total tax-exempt securities   477       489       492       625         591    
Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold		   1,959       1,702       506       159         51    
Total interest-earning assets   92,217       89,372       81,849       74,422         71,444    
Interest Expense:                                      
Deposits:                                      
Savings accounts $ 126     $ 59     $ 53     $ 50       $ 49    
NOW accounts   13,785       9,515       3,640       1,405         793    
Money market accounts   14,102       10,532       5,280       1,952         1,275    
Certificate of deposit accounts   11,007       7,037       2,948       1,273         1,289    
Total due to depositors   39,020       27,143       11,921       4,680         3,406    
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   36       83       44       6         2    
Total interest-bearing deposits   39,056       27,226       11,965       4,686         3,408    
Borrowings   7,799       7,843       8,574       4,875         4,433    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   46,855       35,069       20,539       9,561         7,841    
Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 45,362     $ 54,303     $ 61,310     $ 64,861       $ 63,603    
Included in net interest income above:                                      
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans $ 680     $ 1,080     $ 1,368     $ 2,281       $ 1,716    
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in interest income   100       936       28       (60 )       (129 )  
Purchase accounting adjustments   306       342       775       367         1,058    
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                      
Mortgage loans, net   4.65 %     4.57 %     4.37 %     4.23   %     4.19   %
Other loans, net   5.42       5.21       4.52       3.94         3.80    
Total loans, net   4.83       4.71       4.40       4.17         4.11    
Taxable securities:                                      
Mortgage-backed securities   1.99       1.77       1.73       1.58         1.49    
Other securities   4.48       4.00       3.13       2.51         1.97    
Total taxable securities   3.17       2.67       2.28       1.92         1.63    
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                                      
Other securities   2.86       2.92       2.93       3.71         4.10    
Total tax-exempt securities   2.86       2.92       2.93       3.71         4.10    
Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold		   4.15       3.86       1.70       0.61         0.16    
Total interest-earning assets (1)   4.61 %     4.44 %     4.10 %     3.85   %     3.77   %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                      
Deposits:                                      
Savings accounts   0.37 %     0.16 %     0.14 %     0.13   %     0.13   %
NOW accounts   2.80       1.93       0.81       0.27         0.16    
Money market accounts   2.74       1.96       0.99       0.35         0.23    
Certificate of deposit accounts   2.62       2.08       1.11       0.62         0.58    
Total due to depositors   2.67       1.93       0.92       0.35         0.26    
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   0.20       0.40       0.26       0.02         0.01    
Total interest-bearing deposits   2.64       1.91       0.92       0.35         0.25    
Borrowings   3.95       3.26       2.58       2.07         2.18    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.80 %     2.11 %     1.25 %     0.60   %     0.50   %
                                       
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)   1.81 %     2.33 %     2.85 %     3.25   %     3.27   %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)   2.27 %     2.70 %     3.07 %     3.35   %     3.36   %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities		   1.19 X     1.21 X     1.22 X     1.22   X     1.22   X

_____________________________
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                                       
                                  1Q23 vs.   1Q23 vs.
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   4Q22   1Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 872,254   $ 921,238   $ 992,378   $ 1,081,208   $ 1,041,027   (5.3 ) %   (16.2 ) %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,880,260     1,526,338     1,036,107     906,943     886,317   23.2       112.1    
Savings accounts     128,245     143,641     150,552     154,670     158,542   (10.7 )     (19.1 )  
Money market accounts     1,855,781     2,099,776     2,113,256     2,229,993     2,362,390   (11.6 )     (21.4 )  
NOW accounts     1,918,977     1,746,190     1,762,468     1,977,186     1,925,124   9.9       (0.3 )  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,783,263     5,515,945     5,062,383     5,268,792     5,332,373   4.8       8.5    
Total due to depositors     6,655,517     6,437,183     6,054,761     6,350,000     6,373,400   3.4       4.4    
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     78,573     48,159     70,544     57,577     79,495   63.2       (1.2 )  
Total deposits   $ 6,734,090   $ 6,485,342   $ 6,125,305   $ 6,407,577   $ 6,452,895   3.8   %   4.4   %

Loan Composition

                                           
                                  1Q23 vs.   1Q23 vs.
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   4Q22   1Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022   % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,601,174     $ 2,601,384     $ 2,608,192     $ 2,531,858     $ 2,500,570       %   4.0   %
Commercial real estate     1,904,293       1,913,040       1,914,326       1,864,507       1,764,927     (0.5 )     7.9    
One-to-four family ―
mixed-use property		     549,207       554,314       560,885       561,100       563,679     (0.9 )     (2.6 )  
One-to-four family ― residential     232,302       235,067       233,469       242,729       248,226     (1.2 )     (6.4 )  
Co-operative apartments     6,115       6,179       7,015       8,130       8,248     (1.0 )     (25.9 )  
Construction     60,486       70,951       63,651       72,148       68,488     (14.7 )     (11.7 )  
Mortgage Loans     5,353,577       5,380,935       5,387,538       5,280,472       5,154,138     (0.5 )     3.9    
                                           
Small Business Administration (1)     22,860       23,275       27,712       40,572       59,331     (1.8 )     (61.5 )  
Commercial business and other     1,518,756       1,521,548       1,532,497       1,431,417       1,387,155     (0.2 )     9.5    
Nonmortgage loans     1,541,616       1,544,823       1,560,209       1,471,989       1,446,486     (0.2 )     6.6    
                                           
Net unamortized premiums and
unearned loan fees (2) 		    8,983       9,011       8,927       7,932       6,640     (0.3 )     35.3    
Allowance for credit losses     (38,729 )     (40,442 )     (41,268 )     (39,424 )     (37,433 )   (4.2 )     3.5    
Net loans   $ 6,865,447     $ 6,894,327     $ 6,915,406     $ 6,720,969     $ 6,569,831     (0.4 ) %   4.5   %
                                           

_____________________________
(1) Includes $4.8 million, $5.2 million, $9.6 million, $22.2 million, and $43.2 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) Includes $5.1 million, $5.4 million, $5.8 million, $6.6 million, and $6.9 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Multifamily residential   $ 42,164   $ 65,347   $ 173,980   $ 136,902   $ 98,180
Commercial real estate     15,570     20,750     77,777     164,826     45,102
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     4,938     4,489     12,383     12,228     8,498
One-to-four family – residential     4,296     7,485     4,102     4,211     9,237
Co-operative apartments                     24
Construction     10,592     7,301     7,170     8,319     8,802
Mortgage Loans     77,560     105,372     275,412     326,486     169,843
                               
Small Business Administration     318     665     46     2,750    
Commercial business and other     95,668     119,191     188,202     174,551     159,476
Nonmortgage Loans     95,986     119,856     188,248     177,301     159,476
                               
Total Closings   $ 173,546   $ 225,228   $ 463,660   $ 503,787   $ 329,319


Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Loan type   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Mortgage loans   6.30 %   5.59 %   4.37 %   3.76 %   3.61 %
Nonmortgage loans   7.58     6.57     4.93     4.21     3.27  
Total loans   7.01 %   6.10 %   4.60 %   3.92 %   3.44 %
                               


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

                                         
    For the three months ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Allowance for credit losses - loans                                        
Beginning balances   $ 40,442       $ 41,268       $ 39,424       $ 37,433       $ 37,135    
                                         
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                        
Multifamily residential     (1 )       132                 (1 )          
One-to-four family – residential     (36 )       17         2         (2 )       (2 )  
Small Business Administration     (6 )       (9 )       (12 )       13         1,015    
Taxi medallion                             (435 )       (12 )  
Commercial business and other     9,277         671         300         (76 )       (66 )  
Total     9,234         811         290         (501 )       935    
                                         
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     7,521         (15 )       2,134         1,490         1,233    
                                         
Ending balance   $ 38,729       $ 40,442       $ 41,268       $ 39,424       $ 37,433    
                                         
Gross charge-offs   $ 9,298       $ 1,938       $ 324       $ 50       $ 1,036    
Gross recoveries     64         1,127         34         551         101    
                                         
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans     0.56   %     0.58   %     0.59   %     0.58   %     0.57   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.54         0.05         0.02         (0.03 )       0.06    
                                                   

Nonperforming Assets

                                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                        
Commercial real estate   $     $     $ 2,000     $     $  
Construction           2,600                    
Commercial business and other                       100        
Total           2,600       2,000       100        
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,628       3,206       3,414       3,414       3,414  
Commercial real estate           237       1,851       242       5  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1)     790       790       790       790       790  
One-to-four family - residential     4,961       4,425       4,655       5,055       7,387  
Construction                       856        
Small Business Administration     937       937       937       937       937  
Commercial business and other(1)     10,860       20,187       15,356       16,554       1,533  
Total     21,176       29,782       27,003       27,848       14,066  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)     21,176       32,382       29,003       27,948       14,066  
                                         
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities     20,981       20,981       20,981       20,981        
                                         
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 42,157     $ 53,363     $ 49,984     $ 48,929     $ 14,066  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.50 %     0.63 %     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.17 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs     182.9 %     124.9 %     142.3 %     141.1 %     266.1 %

_____________________________
(1) Adopted ASU No. 2022-02 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures on January 1, 2023; Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family - mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22 and in 3Q22 and $0.3 million in 2Q22 and 1Q22; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22, $2.9 million in 3Q22, and $2.8 million in 2Q22 and 1Q22.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

                                         
    For the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
except per share data)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
                                         
GAAP income before income taxes   $ 6,959       $ 12,819       $ 32,422       $ 34,971       $ 24,640    
                                         
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
(Noninterest income (loss))		     (2,619 )       622         (5,626 )       (2,533 )       1,809    
Net loss on sale of securities
(Noninterest income (loss))		             10,948                            
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))             (286 )               (1,536 )          
Net gain on disposition of assets
(Noninterest income (loss))		             (104 )                          
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Interest and fees on loans)     (100 )       (936 )       (28 )       60         129    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)     (188 )       (219 )       (650 )       (237 )       (924 )  
                                         
Core income before taxes     4,052         22,844         26,118         30,725         25,654    
                                         
Provision for core income taxes     1,049         5,445         7,165         9,207         6,685    
                                         
Core net income   $ 3,003       $ 17,399       $ 18,953       $ 21,518       $ 18,969    
                                         
GAAP diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.17       $ 0.34       $ 0.76       $ 0.81       $ 0.58    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax     (0.06 )       0.02         (0.13 )       (0.06 )       0.04    
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax             0.27                            
Life insurance proceeds             (0.01 )               (0.05 )          
Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax                                        
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax             (0.02 )                          
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax     (0.01 )       (0.01 )       (0.02 )       (0.01 )       (0.02 )  
                                         
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)   $ 0.10       $ 0.57       $ 0.62       $ 0.70       $ 0.61    
                                         
Core net income, as calculated above   $ 3,003       $ 17,399       $ 18,953       $ 21,518       $ 18,969    
Average assets     8,468,311         8,518,019         8,442,657         8,211,763         8,049,470    
Average equity     683,071         676,165         674,282         667,456         673,012    
Core return on average assets(2)     0.14   %     0.82   %     0.90   %     1.05   %     0.94   %
Core return on average equity(2)     1.76   %     10.29   %     11.24   %     12.90   %     11.27   %

_____________________________
(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)

                                 
    For the three months ended  
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022  
                                 
GAAP Net interest income   $ 45,262     $ 54,201     $ 61,206     $ 64,730     $ 63,479    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (100 )     (936 )     (28 )     60       129    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (306 )     (342 )     (775 )     (367 )     (1,058 )  
Core Net interest income   $ 44,856     $ 52,923     $ 60,403     $ 64,423     $ 62,550    
                                 
GAAP Noninterest income (loss)   $ 6,908     $ (7,652 )   $ 8,995     $ 7,353     $ 1,313    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments     (2,619 )     622       (5,626 )     (2,533 )     1,809    
Net loss on sale of securities           10,948                      
Life insurance proceeds           (286 )           (1,536 )        
Net gain on sale of assets           (104 )                    
Core Noninterest income   $ 4,289     $ 3,528     $ 3,369     $ 3,284     $ 3,122    
                                 
GAAP Noninterest expense   $ 37,703     $ 33,742     $ 35,634     $ 35,522     $ 38,794    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (118 )     (123 )     (125 )     (130 )     (134 )  
Core Noninterest expense   $ 37,585     $ 33,619     $ 35,509     $ 35,392     $ 38,660    
                                 
Net interest income   $ 45,262     $ 54,201     $ 61,206     $ 64,730     $ 63,479    
Noninterest income (loss)     6,908       (7,652 )     8,995       7,353       1,313    
Noninterest expense     (37,703 )     (33,742 )     (35,634 )     (35,522 )     (38,794 )  
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue   $ 14,467     $ 12,807     $ 34,567     $ 36,561     $ 25,998    
                                 
Core:                                
Net interest income   $ 44,856     $ 52,923     $ 60,403     $ 64,423     $ 62,550    
Noninterest income     4,289       3,528       3,369       3,284       3,122    
Noninterest expense     (37,585 )     (33,619 )     (35,509 )     (35,392 )     (38,660 )  
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue   $ 11,560     $ 22,832     $ 28,263     $ 32,315     $ 27,012    
Efficiency Ratio     76.5   %   59.6   %   55.7   %   52.3   %   58.9   %
                                           

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)

                                       
  For the three months ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
GAAP net interest income $ 45,262       $ 54,201       $ 61,206       $ 64,730       $ 63,479    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges   (100 )       (936 )       (28 )       60         129    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments   (306 )       (342 )       (775 )       (367 )       (1,058 )  
Tax equivalent adjustment   100         102         104         131         124    
Core net interest income FTE $ 44,956       $ 53,025       $ 60,507       $ 64,554       $ 62,674    
                                       
Total average interest-earning assets (1) $ 8,001,271       $ 8,050,601       $ 7,984,558       $ 7,746,640       $ 7,577,053    
Core net interest margin FTE   2.25   %     2.63   %     3.03   %     3.33   %     3.31   %
                                       
GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 82,889       $ 81,033       $ 75,546       $ 69,192       $ 67,516    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges - loans   (101 )       (936 )       (28 )       60         129    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments   (316 )       (372 )       (783 )       (357 )       (1,117 )  
Core interest income on total loans, net $ 82,472       $ 79,725       $ 74,735       $ 68,895       $ 66,528    
                                       
Average total loans, net (1) $ 6,876,495       $ 6,886,900       $ 6,867,758       $ 6,647,131       $ 6,586,253    
Core yield on total loans   4.80   %     4.63   %     4.35   %     4.15   %     4.04   %

_____________________________
(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

                                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Total Equity   $ 673,459       $ 677,157       $ 670,719       $ 670,812       $ 675,813    
Less:                                        
Goodwill     (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )  
Core deposit Intangibles     (1,891 )       (2,017 )       (2,147 )       (2,282 )       (2,420 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities                                     328    
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity   $ 653,932       $ 657,504       $ 650,936       $ 650,894       $ 656,085    
                                         
Total Assets   $ 8,479,121       $ 8,422,946       $ 8,557,419       $ 8,339,587       $ 8,169,833    
Less:                                        
Goodwill     (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )       (17,636 )  
Core deposit Intangibles     (1,891 )       (2,017 )       (2,147 )       (2,282 )       (2,420 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities                                     328    
Tangible Assets   $ 8,459,594       $ 8,403,293       $ 8,537,636       $ 8,319,669       $ 8,150,105    
                                         
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets     7.73   %     7.82   %     7.62   %     7.82   %     8.05   %
                                         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.17 and Core EPS of $0.10; Deposits Increase Sequentially and Year-Over-Year; Liquidity Remains Strong Outlines Action Plan to Enhance Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability in…

