Unlocking the Value of Antiques: Expert Tips for Selling Antique Furniture in 2023
Learn the easy way to sell antique furniture — even as a beginner
Antiques are objects which show degree of craftsmanship or a certain attention to design that sets them apart from more ordinary objects.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antique furniture can hold a great deal of sentimental value and historical significance, having been passed down through generations or obtained through thoughtful curation. However, there may come a time when it becomes necessary to part ways with these cherished pieces, whether due to downsizing, relocation, or a desire to make room for new additions to your collection. If you're hoping to secure the best possible price for your antique furniture, there are a few key steps you can take to ensure a successful sale. To learn more about how to effectively sell your antique furniture, read on for some valuable tips and advice from Avi-Meir.
— Randy Shull
1) Identify the antique furniture: "The first step is to understand the kind of antique furniture you have," explains Avi-Meir. The seller needs to know the kind of antique furniture they have, its history, and its value. Start by examining the piece closely for any markings or labels that might indicate the maker or year it was made. Then do some research to determine the style, era, and potential value of your antique furniture. "You can also take measurements and note any unique features." Once this information is gotten, search online for similar pieces and know their value to sell for the right price. The seller can also contact appraisers or antique dealers for a professional opinion.
2) Restore the piece: The next thing to do is clean and restore the piece as much as possible. This will show its true beauty and increase its value. However, be careful not to overdo it. Use gentle cleaners and avoid water on delicate areas. If the piece needs repairs, hire a professional to do the job.
3) Take good photos: Do a mini photo shoot and take some pictures to showcase the antique furniture to potential buyers. "The pictures should be nothing fancy — just a clear and crisp photo showing all sides of the furniture including the flaws," says Avi-Meir. Consider hiring a professional photographer or copywriter to showcase the piece in the most attractive way.
4) Search for places to sell the furniture: "Once you have a good idea of what you have, it's time to start thinking about where and how to sell it," says Avi-Meir. There are several options available and each option has its own benefits and drawbacks. Places to sell antique furniture include:
- Online marketplaces: Online marketplaces such as eBay or Craigslist can be a good option for those looking to sell antique furniture quickly and easily. "However, websites like these are filled with listings, making it easy for your item to get lost in the shuffle." Additionally, buyers may be reluctant to buy expensive furniture from unknown online buyers, so it is important to take steps to build trust and establish credibility.
- Auction houses: Auction houses are another option for selling antique furniture, especially valuable and rare pieces. Auctions can be a good way to attract serious buyers and fetch a high price. "But auction houses typically charge a commission, so ensure you understand the terms and conditions before going that way."
-Consignment shops: Consignment shops are another option for selling antique furniture, particularly for those looking for a hassle-free selling experience. Consignment shops handle marketing while the seller receives cash when the antique furniture piece is sold. "But, consignment shops also charge a commission and you might have less control over the selling process."
Other places to sell include flea markets, thrift shops, social media, and even pawn shops.
5) Pricing: When pricing antique furniture, there are several factors to consider. These include the rarity and condition of the piece, as well as the demand for similar items on the market. It's important to set a fair price and consider any fees or commissions associated with the selling process. When it comes to pricing, here are some things to note:
- Have an expert appraise the furniture to get the right price.
- Compare several prices for similar pieces and set a fair price.
- Be patient and flexible throughout the selling process. Antique furniture can often take time to sell, particularly if it is very pricey.
- Be willing to negotiate with potential buyers.
6) Store the furniture properly: While waiting for a buyer to show up, ensure the furniture is stored in a cool and dry place to avoid damages or the paint coat spilling off.
"While selling online is great, here are some things to avoid doing," says Avi-Meir. Tips to avoid pitfalls when selling antique furniture online:
- Don't give out personal information such as your address or phone number.
- Only accept payments through secure online platforms.
- Prioritize safety and security by meeting with buyers in a public place or with a loved one.
- If the selling process is taking too long, consider seeking the help of a professional appraiser or antique dealer. They may be able to provide valuable insights and advice on how to better market and sell your piece.
In conclusion, selling antique furniture is easy. The trick is following the above tips to find the right buyer at the right price.
Avi-Meir
999Global
support@999global.com