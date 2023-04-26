Hull’s Environmental Services Expands to Larger Facility for Its Atlanta, Georgia Location
Located in northwest Atlanta, Hull’s Environmental Services, Inc. (Hull’s) recently expanded its operations to accommodate additional staff and new equipment.
This area is so diverse in terms of industry – warehousing, transportation, utilities, supply chain, manufacturing and so many more...this new location fits our growth plans perfectly.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hull’s Environmental Services, Inc., has relocated its Hiram, GA facility to a new, larger building and lot to accommodate recent growth. This new four-acre facility, with 9,000 square feet of office and warehouse space is located at 145 Hiram Industrial Dr in Hiram, GA. The new location sits just outside the perimeter (OTP) of Interstate 285. It is ideally situated to service northwest, west and southwest Atlanta.
— Alex Potteiger
Hull's provides environmental services to both private industry and government agencies. They include emergency spill response for oil, fuel and hazardous materials, hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal, industrial tank and vessel cleaning, vacuum truck and tanker services and contaminated site remediation.
With a commercial fleet of vacuum trucks, tractor trailers, tankers, roll-off trucks, heavy equipment, emergency response trailers and associated equipment, a large, maneuverable parking area is needed to support the ingress, egress and storage of these resources.
Alex Potteiger, Area Operations Manager and an Atlanta native said, “This area is so diverse in terms of industry – warehousing, transportation, utilities, supply chain, manufacturing and so many more. Because Hull’s offers so many different types of environmental services, that broad appeal has boosted our day-to-day work tremendously. We simply ran out of office space, warehouse space and parking. This new location fits our growth plans perfectly.”
Data and statistics provided by the Atlanta and Georgia Chambers of Commerce illustrate what’s been transpiring in both metropolitan Atlanta and throughout the State of Georgia.
VP of Business Development, Jamie Michael, commented, “the Atlanta Metroplex is an area of over six million people, is number four in population growth for metropolitan areas, has the world’s busiest airport and is geographically situated with a real logistical advantage. Those factors, coupled with a customer-centric approach to business, make it no surprise that we continue to grow in this region.”
About Hull’s Environmental Services:
Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. is woman-owned small business operating from locations in Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Throughout the southeast and southcentral United States, Hull's performs a variety of environmental services including emergency spill response for oil, fuel and hazardous materials, contaminated site remediation, hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal, industrial cleaning and maintenance, vacuum truck services, tank cleaning and a wide variety of other related services for both the public and private sector.
Hull's is also a United States Coast Guard certified oil spill removal organization (OSRO) for all or portions of COTP Zones five, seven, eight, nine, eleven and thirteen.
