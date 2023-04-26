Dori Launches out of Stealth with $2M in Funding and a Suite of VC Automation Products
Dori provides AI-powered products that simplify fundraising for founders and attorneys and summarize complex deal documents for VCs.
We’ve trained our generative AI models on thousands of venture financing documents to accurately generate and summarize preferred stock financing closing documents.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dori, a generative AI platform for private market transactions, today announced the company’s official launch out of stealth. The news comes in tandem with the company announcing $2M in seed funding, which closed last year, with participation from Counterpart Ventures, Correlation Ventures, Service Provider Capital, as well as a number of prominent corporate attorneys.
Today’s announcement includes three product launches for venture capital transactions:
- Convertible Instrument Platform - To help startups in today’s venture climate, Dori announced the general availability of its free Convertible Instrument platform. Startups can now confidently complete their fundraise by being guided through the board consent process, choosing a market standard document, selecting market standard economics and tracking signatures and wires.
- Preferred Stock Financing Automation - Using custom large language models similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4, Dori enables users to automate the generation of venture equity financing deal documents in a matter of minutes. A key feature of the platform allows attorneys to automatically generate the 200+ pages of preferred stock financing agreements from a term sheet with a drag-and-drop interface.
- Investment Summarization and Insights - Dori utilizes a mesh of proprietary machine learning models that work in tandem to read, analyze and summarize legal and economic terms contained in preferred stock financing documents in a matter of seconds. Investors can link their data rooms to Dori to analyze historical deal documents or upload deal documents on an active fundraise to identify key legal and financial terms before committing to an investment. The summarization platform is in closed beta and will be available on May 23, 2023.
“We’ve trained our generative AI models on thousands of venture financing documents to provide high-quality, market standard documents in minutes,” said Sarosh Shahbuddin, CEO and Co-Founder of Dori. “By having access to both historical trends as well as real-time deals, we can provide unique insights into market conditions so attorneys, founders and investors can make informed decisions and reduce the time it takes to analyze, draft and negotiate these transactions.”
Additional Resources
- To start fundraising immediately with Dori’s free convertible instrument platform, startups can visit https://www.dori.vc/
- For preferred stock financing automation, attorneys can join the waitlist at https://www.dori.vc/generate
- For investment summarization, investors can join the waitlist at https://www.dori.vc/summarize
About Dori
Dori is on a mission to make it easier for any founder, investor, or attorney to complete complex private market transactions. Founded in late 2020 by Sarosh Shahbuddin and Ivan Antolic-Soban, Dori is the only financial platform utilizing machine learning to simplify and streamline venture equity transactions.
