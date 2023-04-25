Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Rosenberg

April 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Rosenberg, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

“I congratulate the City of Rosenberg on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining 170 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Rosenberg market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“This Film Friendly Texas designation is another great example of how the City of Rosenberg is seeking to grow and diversify their economy and attract new industry to the area,” said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “Congratulations to everyone involved with this important milestone.”

“I look forward to seeing the continued positive impact that the Film Friendly Texas certification will have on Rosenberg,” said City Manager John Maresh. “Since the short time we have been working toward certification, we have been fortunate to assist in two film endeavors. I foresee this continuing and spurring positive economic growth for our community.”

The City of Rosenberg in Fort Bend County joins 170 Film Friendly Texas communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline