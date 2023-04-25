Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,131 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

CANADA, April 25 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, regarding the situation in Sudan.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his deep concern about the ongoing conflict, the impact on civilians – including vulnerable populations – and the risks to regional stability. He highlighted his concern that conflict jeopardized Sudan’s efforts to establish civilian rule.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing mediation efforts. They urged all parties to cease hostilities, to participate in the mediation efforts supported by regional partners encouraging peaceful dialogue and lasting peace, and to return to the negotiation table to establish a civilian government.

The Prime Minister thanked Chairperson Faki for his personal involvement in the efforts to end the violence. He underscored that Canada values the leadership of the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa (IGAD), and other players who seek to restore peace. He offered Canada’s support in pursuing a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Prime Minister Trudeau and African Union Commission Chairperson Faki agreed to remain in contact.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more