Medical Sensors Market Size to Hit USD 32.15 Bn by 2028 Owing to Rising Health Awareness and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global medical sensors market stood at USD 15.23 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 32.15 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.
Recent market trends indicate a shift toward home care services, which is resulting in rapid adoption of medical sensors technology. Wide acceptance of mobile health devices in disease diagnosis and treatment is anticipated create a favorable scenario for the medical sensor manufacturers.
Consistent technological advances coupled with increase in application areas is expected to enhance the uptake and implementation of medical sensors across various medical device platforms in the near future. For instance, demand has increased for sensor-enabled pills to track if a patient has ingested the medicine and ensure patient compliance with the treatment regimen. Furthermore, availability of other innovations such as sweat microfluidic biosensors and colorimetric sweat sensors are likely to enhance the implementation and uptake of medical sensor technologies across the world.
Global Medical Sensors Market - Key Findings of Study
Medical Sensors Market - Competition Landscape
Companies are focusing on new product development strategy in order to consolidate their market positions. Prominent companies are strengthening their supply and distribution channels to increase market share.
Key players operating in the medical sensors market are Cardiomo, TE Connectivity, Dexcom Inc., First Sensor AG, Sensirion AG, Danaher Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Honeywell International, Inc., and Medtronic.
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
North America is projected to account for 42.70% share of the global market by 2028. The market in the region is anticipated to reach US$ 13.73 Bn by 2028. The U.S. accounted for the leading share of the market in North America in 2020. Extensive R&D activities in mHealth sensors and steadily growing healthcare spending in the country are anticipated to propel the market in the region in the next few years. Rapid pace of penetration of medical IoT products is likely to bolster market size in North America.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies during the forecast period. Surge in incidence of chronic diseases in the region is likely to drive adoption of medical sensors in disease monitoring. Considerable improvements in healthcare infrastructure in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and Europe are likely to augment the market size in these regions. Rise in demand for medical IoT products is anticipated to propel the market in these regions.
Medical Sensors Market Segmentation
Product
Application
Placement Type
End-user
Region
