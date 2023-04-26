Nose It All by Product Motif Wins Edison Award for Nosebleed Treatment Innovation

Nose It All is the new standard of nosebleed care. Patented, FDA registered, medical-grade, and the only oral nosebleed treatment that targets the source of nosebleeds, while keeping the nose completely free from obstructions.

Nose It All, the first and only patented orally-administered nosebleed solution wins 2023 Edison Silver Award for Advanced Therapeutics

Nose It All changed the standard of care for nosebleeds. Its efficiency reduces stress, provides control, and can give critical time to emergency care dispensing lifesaving measures in trauma cases.” — Matt Ibarra, Product Motif Founder, Creator of Nose It All

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nose It All, the first and only oral nosebleed solution, was awarded the Silver Award at the 2023 Edison Innovation Awards in the category of Advanced Therapeutics. The medical-grade patented device released by Product Motif is the first source-targeted solution for anterior nosebleeds, or epistaxis, which affects 60 million people each year.

Known as the “Oscars of Innovation,” The Edison Awards honored inventors and visionaries in its annual ceremony in Ft. Myers, FL last week. Named for inventor Thomas Alva Edison, the organization recognizes the highest contributions to human-centered design, differentiation, positive influence on existing and emerging markets, and impact on the world. Of over 1,000 applicants, 153 winners were selected across 20 diverse sectors, representing 23 countries worldwide.

The first entry and Edison award winner for Product Motif, Nose It All is the first and only fully patented, FDA registered medical device to treat the source of nosebleeds orally, keeping the nasal cavity completely free of obstructions. Challenging traditional methods that stuff the nose with tissues, gauze, and other absorptive products, Nose It All’s differentiated approach targets the arterial area where anterior nosebleeds generate, applying pressure below the septum to tourniquet nosebleeds. As pressure targets the source of bleeding, increased airflow inside the nostrils supports in promoting clotting, resulting in a solution that stops nosebleeds in as little as 3 minutes, reported by actual users. Typical nosebleeds can last up to 20 minutes before requiring medical intervention, making Nose It All 3-5 times faster than any method that preceded it. The device is medical-grade, chemical free, made in the USA, and completely recyclable; available on the company's site and Amazon.

“For Nose It All to be honored with an Edison Award is a tremendous achievement,” said Matt Ibarra, founder of Product Motif and creator of Nose It All. “Recognition in this arena is not just enormously humbling and deeply gratifying for me and the Product Motif team - it brings us closer to delivering a solution to millions who were relegated to messy, uncomfortable, and archaic methods to treat an often-chronic condition - my own family included.” Ibarra, a career-industrial designer and Pepperdine MBA, holds over 25 patents across multiple industries. But Ibarra says that providing confidence and control over the unpredictable, stressful situation caused by nosebleeds is only one testament to the device’s potential impact. “As Nose It All becomes available in clinics, ERs, and mobile healthcare units, the speed at which it can work can give medical teams more time to dispense lifesaving measures to patients with physical traumas, or to those battling illnesses like HHT and leukemia. It is genuinely our privilege to contribute to the world in such a meaningful way.”

The 36th annual ceremony also presented Achievement Awards to Sir Jonathan Ive of Apple renown, and Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, both of whom spoke at the event. Transformative contributions from Cargill, Dow, Dupont, Honeywell, Moderna and many more global institutions received Edison honors. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Motors, IBM, and Campbell Soup Co.

Anterior nosebleeds, or epistaxis, occur when the fragile blood vessels inside the nasal cavity rupture, which can be caused by a multitude of factors spanning trauma, dry air and seasonal changes, colds and allergies, some prescription medications, pregnancy, and a long list of medical conditions including HHT, blood clotting disorders, and atherosclerosis, among others. For more information on Nose It All and treating nosebleeds, visit mynoseitall.com.

About Product Motif, Inc.

Product Motif is an industrial design company dedicated to creating solutions to everyday problems through innovation and design. Nose It All, Product Motif's inaugural product, disrupted the nosebleed treatment market by addressing common nosebleeds at the source. Orally administered, Nose It All uses tourniquet pressure to stop nosebleeds in minutes without stuffing the nasal cavity. It was awarded an Edison Silver Innovation Award in 2023 for Advanced Therapeutics. For more information visit mynoseitall.com. Also available on Amazon.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. For more information visit edisonawards.com.