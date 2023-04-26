Brian Mark Wants to Transform Over 5000 Online Fitness Coaches’ Lives with the Change Lives Academy
The entrepreneur aims to help over 5000 online fitness coaches gain financial independence.CANADA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fitness industry is a multi-billion dollar empire globally and continues to grow annually. It makes perfect sense, considering a clean slate of health is the most important thing in life, and staying fit and healthy can prevent illnesses and diseases. As a result, it’s unsurprising that people often spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to access the best fitness equipment, trainers, and knowledge.
This trend has caused the personal training sector to grow considerably. As a fitness expert and the owner of a gym, Iron Energy, Brian Mark understands how the industry is shaping up. Moreover, he has also witnessed first-hand the rise in personal trainers.
Unfortunately, he has also seen talented personal trainers struggle to gather and retain clients because gyms and fitness clubs have a significant hold on them. Most personal trainers work at these facilities and train clients there. As a result, they must pay commission fees to these facilities to train clients, denting their profits.
This revelation prompted Brian Mark and his business partner to start PT Domination and the Change Lives Academy. The venture aims to help fitness trainers become financially independent by assisting them in starting and scaling their online fitness coaching empires. The Change Lives Academy already works with over 1500 trainers. However, Brian wishes to grow this number to 5000 soon.
In conversation, Brian stated, “My goal is to help fitness trainers exit the 9-5 rat race and gain financial freedom. Unfortunately, you cannot achieve this if you’re working with a gym or a fitness club because you’re at their whim. Hence, you need to devise a new strategy to gain, retain, and train clients. The internet is an excellent tool because everything can be done online. The Change Lives Academy provides you with the knowledge and resources to start and scale your online coaching empire. We’ve helped over 260 coaches make over $10,000 a month. We want to help you too.”
Those interested in learning more about Brian Mark or his ventures can do so via the contact information below.
About Brian Mark
Brian Mark is a fitness expert and entrepreneur from Calgary, Alberta. Brian has also competed and won several fitness competitions. He owns the Iron Energy gym in Kelowna, British Columbia, with his business partner Cole Luis DaSilva. In addition, the pair are also the masterminds behind PT Domination.
