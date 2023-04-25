Submit Release
Highwoods Announces Availability of First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its first quarter 2023 results. To view the release, please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com or click on the following link:

HIW Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:        
Brendan Maiorana                                        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924


