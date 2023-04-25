Submit Release
Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $97.8 million, a 10.8% increase from $88.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 7.3% sequential decrease from $105.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin increased to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $49.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 47.6% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 42.6% for the corresponding period a year ago, and from 46.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter was $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.11 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations totaled $10.1 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $4.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $10.1 million, compared to $22.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 increased 1.2% sequentially to approximately $192.9 million compared to approximately $190.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $271.3 million, a 36.0% decrease from $423.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 10.9% sequential decrease from $304.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Bookings may remain weak until AI OEMs capture the benefits of advanced Power Distribution Networks (“PDNs”) with Lateral-Vertical PDNs using existing 4G FPA modules.”

“Progress with automotive applications using 4G modular solutions at up to 150kW is paving the way for production ramps starting in 2025 which will complement our growth opportunity with AI in data centers.”

“With the imminent completion of our first Converter-housed-in-Package (“ChiP”) foundry, 5G FPA enabling scalable, high efficiency Vertical PDNs on the critical path of advanced AI systems, and automotive electrification driving broad acceptance of ChiPs, I have high expectations about Vicor’s future growth and profitability.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a webinar link and dial-in numbers. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on April 25, 2023. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

For further information contact:

James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Voice: 978-470-2900
Facsimile: 978-749-3407
invrel@vicorpower.com

       
VICOR CORPORATION      
       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands except for per share amounts)      
       
  QUARTER ENDED
  (Unaudited)
       
  MAR 31,   MAR 31,
    2023       2022  
       
       
Net revenues $ 97,816     $ 88,282  
Cost of revenues   51,282       50,681  
Gross margin   46,534       37,601  
       
Operating expenses:      
Selling, general and administrative   20,223       18,568  
Research and development   15,869       14,253  
Total operating expenses   36,092       32,821  
       
Income from operations   10,442       4,780  
       
Other income (expense), net   1,950       162  
       
Income before income taxes   12,392       4,942  
       
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,141       (48 )
       
Consolidated net income   11,251       4,990  
       
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to  noncontrolling interest   7       (9 )
       
Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 11,244     $ 4,999  
       
       
Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation:      
Basic $ 0.25     $ 0.11  
Diluted $ 0.25     $ 0.11  
       
Shares outstanding:      
Basic   44,162       43,952  
Diluted   44,907       44,954  
       


VICOR CORPORATION      
       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET    
(Thousands)      
       
       
  MAR 31,   DEC 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,897     $ 190,611  
Accounts receivable, net   61,061       65,429  
Inventories   107,382       101,410  
Other current assets   5,030       5,154  
Total current assets   366,370       362,604  
       
Long-term deferred tax assets   280       280  
Long-term investment, net   2,631       2,622  
Property, plant and equipment, net   167,812       166,009  
Other assets   7,162       5,386  
       
Total assets $ 544,255     $ 536,901  
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 16,790     $ 22,207  
Accrued compensation and benefits   11,324       10,849  
Accrued expenses   4,782       8,613  
Accrued litigation   6,500       6,500  
Sales allowances   2,389       1,661  
Short-term lease liabilities   1,459       1,450  
Income taxes payable   663       72  
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments   9,765       13,197  
       
Total current liabilities   53,672       64,549  
       
Long-term deferred revenue   2,183       145  
Long-term income taxes payable   869       862  
Long-term lease liabilities   6,872       7,009  
Total liabilities   63,596       72,565  
       
Equity:      
 Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:      
Capital stock   366,002       360,924  
Retained earnings   254,323       243,079  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (993 )     (988 )
Treasury stock   (138,927 )     (138,927 )
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity   480,405       464,088  
 Noncontrolling interest   254       248  
Total equity   480,659       464,336  
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 544,255     $ 536,901  
       

Primary Logo

