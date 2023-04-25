Own The English Hotel during the Biggest Events in Las Vegas

The English Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel known as "a place for the cultured renegade," is offering hotel buyouts during two prominent Las Vegas events — Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 16-18, 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, Feb. 11, 2024.

Planning to visit The City of Entertainment for international racing or championship football? You and 200 of your closest friends can party exclusively in a 21 and over boutique hotel known as "a place for the cultured renegade.

"The English Hotel, a new Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel which opened last year, is offering full hotel buyouts during two prominent Las Vegas events — Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 16-18, 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, Feb. 11, 2024. "If you're interested in an experience like no other, give us a call and we'll give you the experience of a lifetime with your very own hotel," said hotel general manager Steve Dennis. The English Hotel buyout package includes 70 luxurious rooms, a private heated pool and patio, plus celebrity chef restaurant The Pepper Club, an Asian ocean fusion and sushi bar concept curated by 4-time James Beard award winner chef Todd English.

"We're offering this exclusive opportunity on a first-come, first-served basis to buyout The English Hotel during two of the biggest events of the year in The City of Entertainment," said Dennis. The hotel's chic and artfully designed guest rooms feature highly Instagramable original artwork and décor, plus high ceilings, an infinity mirror, a rolling bar cart with cocktail shaker, and a mirror glass shower. The secluded adults-only heated pool offers lounge chairs and cushioned sofa seating surrounded by colorful flowers and plants. Located minutes from Downtown Las Vegas and the world famous Las Vegas Strip, The English Hotel anchors the vibrant 18b Arts District, a cultural tourism hub offering indie art galleries, craft breweries, eclectic shops, and unique restaurant options. Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotels are a worldwide family of independent boutique properties bound by their indie spirit and heart for connecting people and places.

