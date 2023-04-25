Opening of the building of the Finance Department in the city of Levakant

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, in continuation of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a new, beautiful and modern building of the Finance Department in the city of Levakant.

This facility was put to use by the instructions of the Head of State within the framework of the action plan for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. All the working conditions for the efficient operation of the financial staff of the city of Levakant have been put in place in it.

The building of the Finance Department in the city of Levakant is two-story and has 8 office rooms, a library, a technical room and other auxiliary facilities.

The new facility with a modern design was built on the area of 0.09 hundredths of land, the area under construction is 285.8 square meters. The construction works on this building started in 2021 with the funding of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the construction measures were carried out by the "Planeta BAF" LLC with the involvement of highly qualified local specialists.

About 3 million and 300 thousand somoni were spent for the completion of construction works and equipment of the facility.

Durign the acquaintance with the working conditions and opportunities in the new building of the Finance Department of Levakant, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon praised the quality of the construction works and encouraged the employees to effectively implement the financial system, purposeful use of budget funds, accurate and correct financial reporting, extensive training of modern technology of the system, financial, economical allocation of state budget funds for the development of the national economy of the country.

The staff of this important state institution expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, for taking advantage of the new facilities and promised to focus their efforts on the development of the country's financial system.