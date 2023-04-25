Opening of the building of division of the State Committee of National Security in the city of Levakant

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the new building of division of the State Committee of National Security in the city of Levakant.

The construction of the facility was carried out with high quality within the framework of the implementation of the constructive policy of the top political leadership of Tajikistan.

The building of the State Committee of National Security in the city of Levakant consists of three floors and a basement, on the first floor there are 3 office rooms, a library and other auxiliary rooms. On the second and third floors, service apartments for the employees of the entity have been built.

After becoming familiar with the working conditions in the facility, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon praised the quality of the construction works and guided the officials to perform honest service for the benefit of the state and the nation.

On the same day, several lucky employees of the city division of the State Committee of National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in Levakant city were presented with the keys to residential apartments.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon presented 8 special service cars to the staff of the State Committee of National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan during the commissioning of the new facilities.

Thus, with the implementation of the next creative initiative, namely putting into operation of division of the State Committee of National Security in the city of Levakant, favorable working and living conditions were created for the employees.