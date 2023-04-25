Galapagos’ shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the annual shareholders’ meeting

There were 2,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,126 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Mechelen, Belgium; 25 April 2023, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announces the approval of all resolutions proposed at its annual shareholders’ meeting (AGM) held today at 14.00 CET.
The AGM approved, amongst other items,
All documents related to the AGM can be consulted on the Galapagos website.
About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients’ lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to commercialized programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Contacts
|Media relations
|Investor relations
|Marieke Vermeersch
|Sofie Van Gijsel
|+32 479 490 603
|+1 781 296 1143
|Elisa Chenailler
|Sandra Cauwenberghs
|+41 79 853 33 54
|+32 495 58 46 63
|ir@glpg.com
|Hélène de Kruijs
|+31 6 22463921
|media@glpg.com
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
