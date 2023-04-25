Soracom announces partnership with Simetric to accelerate IoT deployments and drive operational efficiencies at scale, expanding their robust IoT offerings.

Soracom will begin extending new services and capabilities to existing and prospective customers by partnering with Simetric to meet the ever-growing demand from customers deploying IoT devices. The partnership with Simetric expands Soracom's offering, strengthening what is already a leading global cellular IoT connectivity solution. The partnership extends the value of IoT and edge device connectivity management across all carriers without having to rip and replace any technology and requires no additional IT investments.

April 25, 2023

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, and Simetric Inc., a single pane of glass, IoT connectivity and edge device life-cycle management platform, today announced their partnership. Soracom and Simetric's shared recognition that building new connected experiences is challenging enough without adding needless complexity and expense, makes this partnership a natural fit to better serve the needs of global enterprises as they deploy new connected solutions.

"The Soracom platform was designed from the ground up to accelerate speed to market and ensure success at scale in IoT," said Kenta Yasukawa, Soracom CTO and Co-Founder. "That's why we offer global cellular connectivity built on a fully-virtualized, cloud-native core with low-latency access worldwide. Simetric shares our vision for a cloud-agnostic, bearer-agnostic, hardware-agnostic IoT that customers can operate through a single pane of glass or API. The more complex their IoT deployment, the more customers will benefit from what Soracom and Simetric can offer together."

"What we see in the IoT world is that growing companies are looking to manage their connectivity all up. As they engage with new carriers offering them not only the coverage, they need but also the technology and flexibility their businesses require - that brings the challenge of how they manage these new deployments alongside their legacy environment. By partnering with leading connectivity providers in IoT like Soracom we allow clients to select the vendors that can accelerate their strategy while providing them with the necessary tools to seamlessly manage across their entire connected ecosystem," shared Allen Boone, Simetric CEO.

The breadth and volume of IoT use cases, frequently requires enterprises to maintain multiple IoT providers while also managing back-end integrations into leading cloud platforms. Soracom and Simetric's combined value lets clients accelerate deployment and ensure efficient operations at scale. Soracom clients seeking the ability to manage legacy deployments can now benefit from Simetric's unified lifecycle management capabilities and cross-carrier aggregated insights. Simetric clients can now utilize Soracom's industry leading global connectivity and network management technology without having to "rip and replace" their existing footprint. Both organizations have a common mission to help companies gain control across their connected ecosystem, to facilitate growth and to remove process complexity – this partnership will solidify their ability to deliver on this promise.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs, and enterprises, connecting more than 5 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at http://www.soracom.io.

About Simetric

Simetric is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real time. Simetric enables customers, of any size or vertical, to take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks, assembling over 1000 APIs and integrations with 225 global carriers into one single management pane. Simetric's platform allows customers to manage their IoT and edge connected devices regardless of size of deployment, across all carriers and platforms, in a single pane of glass.

