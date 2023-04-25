Horizontal Directional Drilling Market to Reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2028, At 5.4 % CAGR

The global horizontal directional drilling market size reached US$ 9.0 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 12.7 Billion, growing at 5.4% (2023-2028).

What is Horizontal Directional Drilling ?

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) refers to a trenchless construction method employed for the installation of pipes underground without hampering the ground surface. It involves the usage of a directional drilling machine and various other associated attachments to accurately drill with the chosen bore path and a back ream of the pipe. It is performed by highly trained technicians to manage the drill head and guide the drilling pipe electronically to ensure the angle, depth, and exit point adhere to carefully designed engineering plants. It is significantly more efficient and less disruptive as compared to open-cut methods, which involve the hassle of digging large tracts of earth and removing displaced dirt and slurry. It is performed by drilling a small diameter pilot hole, pre-reaming the pilot hole and enlarging it to a size sufficient to safely incorporate the product lines, and pulling the product pipe into the drill hole. It is ideal wherein trenching requirements need to be avoided, such as under a railroad, an embankment, or a highway. It is a quick and accurate process that allows the operators to accomplish creditable accuracy even when the crossing is complicated. Furthermore, it enables the installation of pipelines under busy city streets and highways without disrupting the flow of traffic and affecting the movement of citizens.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for HDD techniques, as it is flexible, causes less environmental disturbances, and enables operators to drill beneath lakes and rivers, represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, rising utility installations in shale gas development projects is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of HDD techniques for surveying, designing, and constructing underground cables for electrical telecommunication systems, along with the rising availability of high-speed internet connectivity, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing distribution of natural gas and electricity from middle and upper pipelines, coupled with the rising demand for energy to operate various electronic appliances, is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of HDD for oil exploration and production activities in various unexplored areas around the world is supporting the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising preference for HDD over other forms of drilling methods due to the increasing environmental consciousness among the masses is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising high-end investments by key market players for technological advancement and accurate prediction and optimization of the rate of penetration of the bore path are bolstering the growth of the market.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 9.0 Billion Market forecast in 2028 US$ 12.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017-2022 Forecast period 2023-2028

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Companies:

Baker Hughes Company BKR

Barbco Inc.

China Oilfield Services Limited (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) (SHA: 601808)

Ellingson Companies

Halliburton Company HAL

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Herrenknecht AG

Nabors Industries Ltd.

NOV Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

The Toro Company

Vermeer Corporation

Weatherford International plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technique, parts, application and end user.

Breakup by Technique:

Conventional

Rotary Steerable System



Breakup by Parts:



Breakup by Application:



Breakup by End User:

Oil and Gas Excavation

Utility

Telecommunication



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



