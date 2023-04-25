Waddle Into Midlife Crisis From The Perspective Of The Man Who Wrote Your Childhood

Stu Krieger, award-winning screenwriter and author of The Land Before Time and multiple acclaimed Disney Channel Original Movies, has written a timely and relatable adult fiction book about a family in the midst of a patriarchal midlife crisis in Raft, published by Pipevine Press (an imprint of Warren Publishing).

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 25, 2023

In the throes of midlife crises, some men take up skydiving or mountain biking. Some buy sleek new sports cars. Clark Whitaker, a stressed-out children's book author, has turned into a penguin. Raft "...nailed the speech of both parents and two teenagers. Something, as a writer, I know first-hand, is extremely difficult," says Laura Numeroff, author of the If You Give a Mouse a Cookie series. In dealing with Clark's inexplicable transformation from suburban dad to arctic avian, the Whitakers embark on a humor-filled tour hoping to restore Clark to his natural state and inadvertently rediscover the power in their family bond.

Krieger, who wrote the beloved Zenon series, shifts his brand from a typical child-focused audience and seamlessly writes a tale that's strictly for adults, all while maintaining his knack for wit and expertly crafted narrative. "With Raft," says Krieger, "I wanted to write about the joys and challenges of being a family in our current world…." Krieger's venture toward reaching the gen-Xers and millennials whose childhoods he helped write hits the mark, resulting in a hilarious, family-focused masterpiece. As Parker Stevenson says, "Stu …has gifted us all with a magical and surprising laugh-out-loud novel. It should not be missed."

Krieger's tale will captivate, entertain, and inspire readers, providing a fresh perspective into what it means to be a family. "I hope to remind readers that, to be in successful relationships, you always need the ability to understand how things might be seen and felt through someone else's lens," says Krieger. The late David Crosby called Raft "Fun and imaginative…just the kind of trip we all need right now."

Raft can be ordered on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net, and requested wherever books are sold. For media interviews and author appearances, contact Mindy Kuhn at (704) 900-0236, warrenpublish@gmail.com, or visit http://www.warrenpublishing.net/.

ABOUT STU KRIEGER

Since 2006, Krieger has been a professor in University of California Riverside's Department of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production. From 2001–2020, he also taught one class per year at USC's prestigious Peter Stark Producing Program. Prior to his move to full-time academia, he was a film and television writer with more than thirty produced credits, including co-writing the Emmy-winning miniseries, A Year in the Life, writing the screenplay for the animated classic, The Land Before Time, and writing or co-writing eleven Disney Channel Original Movies. He has also written the novel That One Cigarette published in 2017. Krieger can be found online on Facebook, TikTok, and on Instagram @stukrieger. Listen to a full interview with Krieger at findingfounders.co/episodes/stu-krieger.

