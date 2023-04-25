Information Management Brand Uxopian Launches at AIIM 2023 Conference

The Uxopian brand empowers organizations to elevate their information management, bringing together a portfolio of established software solutions that ensure enterprise information gets where it needs to be — quickly, securely, and accurately.

NEW ORLEANS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Uxopian brand empowers organizations to elevate their information management, bringing together a portfolio of established software solutions that ensure enterprise information gets where it needs to be — quickly, securely, and accurately.

The name Uxopian comes from the Gallic root "Uxo" meaning "above" and UX, or "user experience", while bearing close resemblance to the word "utopia". The company's goal is to provide a utopian solution to information management, addressing a range of IT challenges for companies globally, in the financial services sector and beyond.

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience as a global ECM software and technology provider, Uxopian offers product expertise with solutions ARender, a high-speed, secure document viewing software, and Fast2 content migration platform.

These products are the first to co-exist under the strategic umbrella of Uxopian, and enable the delivery of cloud solutions, easy-to-use low-code components, and comprehensive information management to enterprises across all regions and industries.

Speaking at the AIIM 2023 Conference, Uxopian CEO Maxime Cifrian said: "Today's organizations are drowning in a sea of data and documents — their enterprise content. We deliver the complete solution to provide users with efficient, fast, and secure access to content, processes, and information. Uxopian brings an elevated approach to intelligent information management in the enterprise."

Dave Jones, keynote speaker at AIIM 2023 said: "The abrupt move to remote working over the past few years has focused everyone's mind on the importance of the digital workplace. Today, we need to ensure that organizations can do much more with their digital information. Secure access, real-time collaboration, and the ability to move from legacy systems to the cloud are all key challenges that Uxopian is well-placed to address."

Uxopian Managing Partner Corto Romagny said: "Our mission is to help organizations make the most of their business content, something that every attendee at the AIIM Conference in New Orleans today is striving to achieve. By offering a portfolio of information-focused solutions, Uxopian enables every enterprise to go beyond simply managing its information. Instead, we bring software with a soul to truly elevate your information."

