Archery Equipment Market Size (US$ 5.5 Billion) | Industry Report 2023-2028

The global market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of archery as a recreational sport among the masses.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Archery Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global archery equipment market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Archery equipment comprises various tools and gear required for shooting a target from a distance during an archery session. Some commonly used archery equipment includes bows, arrows, quivers, bracers, bow stands, stringers, finger tabs, and targets. A bow is a long, flexible staff attached to a string, whereas an arrow is a slender shaft with feather-like vanes positioned against the bowstring. Moreover, a bow stringer is useful for stringing and unstringing the bow and a finger tab is utilized for protecting the fingers while aligning and pulling the string. At present, archery equipment is gaining immense traction across the globe due to rising participation in archery by individuals as it enhances players' concentration and hand-eye coordination.

Global Archery Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The global archery equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of archery as a recreational sport among the masses. Moreover, the surging number of archery competitions worldwide and the growing acceptance of sports as a career among individuals have augmented the product demand. Additionally, the rising establishment of various gaming centers and sports clubs offering advanced archery training facilities for players has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, several favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries to promote archery as a professional sport and encourage public participation are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in sports infrastructure, easy availability of archery equipment via online retail platforms, and aggressive promotional activities by key players, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Archery Equipment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bear Archery, Inc.

Crossman Corporation

Easton Technical Products, Inc.

Gold Tip LLC

Mathews Archery, Inc.

New Archery Products, Inc.

Precision Shooting Equipment, Inc.

The Outdoor Group LLC

The Bohning Company.

Breakup by Product:

Bows and Bow Accessories

Arrows

Others

Breakup by End User:

Individual Consumer

Clubs and Gaming Zones

Sports Organizers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Speciality and Sports Shops

Departmental and Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

