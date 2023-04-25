Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store Invites Guests of All Ages to May Events

Activities for youth and families scheduled to begin next month including arts and outdoor learning classes, live music and exercise.

JACKSON, Tenn. (PRWEB) April 25, 2023

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village will offer several events in May, including craft classes for children, live music and a petting zoo. The spring and upcoming summer programming is part of an ongoing effort to remain engaged with the community's youth, seniors, and families.

Beginning Thursday, May 11, Old Country Store Guests can be a part of the Shaw family celebration and remembrance of its matriarch, Anne, on what would have been her 100th birthday. Guests will have their choice of a complimentary scoop of ice cream (chocolate, strawberry or vanilla) in Miss Anne's Ice Cream Parlor.

"With the reimagining of the ice cream parlor last year, it reflects the joy of my grandmother in bringing families together with something for everyone — toys and candy for children, a game of checkers for families and ice cream flavors for a variety of tastes," Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said.

Beginning Monday, May 15, Casey Jones Craft Camp will be held at 10:30 a.m. with two age groups of 0-6 and 7-10 years old. The craft camp is free and includes light refreshments and will be held every Monday.

Additional youth activities will be offered this spring, including Little Sprouts Learning Classroom, an outdoor classroom for children 10 years old and younger. It will take place Thursday, May 18, and Thursday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. Little Folkies, a children's music class, will begin May 19 at 10 a.m. and continue every third Friday during the summer. Tickets are free, but spots are limited. Guests may reserve tickets online https://www.caseyjones.com/store/event/little-folkies-with-alice-hardin/. A petting zoo with exotic animals will be held at The Farm Tuesday, May 30, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Guests can bring a yoga mat to get ready to move with a bodyweight work-out during Fitness on the Farm with Natalia Cathey at 9 a.m. May 17. The event is free, and guests may reserve their spots at https://www.caseyjones.com/store/event/fitness-on-the-farm/

Live music for all to enjoy will be played every Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. and every Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

"We're excited to engage with the community through our activities and programs, and we invite Guests to visit our campus and see all we have to offer," Shaw said.

Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store includes the restaurant, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita's Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/brooks_shaws_old_country_store_invites_guests_of_all_ages_to_may_events/prweb19300734.htm