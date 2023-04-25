Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of L Street, Northwest

There were 2,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,118 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 600 block of L Street, Northwest.
At approximately 3:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim who was seated in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.