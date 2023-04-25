Closure Planned for S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) and Six Mile Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Contact:

Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday, April 28, 2023, the intersection at S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) will be closed to southbound Six Mile Road traffic. The north side of the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will remain open to traffic and will not be affected by this intersection closure.

A detour will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway to 26th Street to Six Mile Road south of the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

The closure is designed for the grading and graveling of the intersection in preparation of placing concrete surfacing. The Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) and Six Mile Road intersection will be fully reopened to traffic on Friday, May 5, 2023.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps for this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

