Guardrail Replacement Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 Near Hot Springs

There were 2,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,106 in the last 365 days.
For Immediate Release:
Monday, April 24, 2023
Contact:
Montana Rivard, Project Engineer, 605-673-4948
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – A guardrail replacement project will begin on U.S. Highway 18 near Hot Springs on Friday, April 28, 2023.
The westbound outside lane, west of Hot Springs, on Highway 18 will be closed for the duration of the project. Motorists will move through the work zone in a two-way traffic configuration.
This project consists of removing and replacing the shoulder, guardrail, and curb and gutter.
The prime contractor on the $500,000 project is Hilt Construction Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The anticipated completion date for this project is Friday, June 30, 2023.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-