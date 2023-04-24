PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs searching for missing Laumaka Work Furlough Inmate Milton Kapule.

HONOLULU – Laumaka work furlough inmate Milton Kapule fled from the furlough housing after staff summoned him at about 10 a.m. State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified. Sheriffs from the Special Operations Section are actively searching for him. He was last seen near King and Kalihi Street.

Kapule is 45 years old, is 5’7” and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.



Kapule is serving time for Robbery 1 and Promoting Prison Contraband 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for May 2024. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.

Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.

