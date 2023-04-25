Community Housing Innovations Held Its Inaugural New Beginnings Gala

Suffolk County Commissioner Social Services Frances Pierre (Honoree – Government Partner of the Year) and Team CHI Leadership Team (Photo Credit: Bob Giglione Photography) Nicole Falkman, VP, Belinda Hargis, Honoree-Resiliency Award, Ron Abad, CEO, Patricia Wilson, Honoree-Upward Mobility, Tiffany Kilpatrick, Director Homeownership (Photo Credit: Bob Giglione Photography) Ron Abad, CEO (Photo Credit: Bob Giglione Photography)

This year's gala honored Suffolk County Commissioner of Social Services Frances Pierre, Regina Caterers, Patricia Wilson, and Belinda Hargis

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , USA , April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations (CHI) held its inaugural New Beginnings Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Huntington Country Club located at 438 Main Street, Huntington, NY, 11743. This year’s gala honored Suffolk County Commissioner of Social Services Frances Pierre with the Government Partner Award, Regina Caterers with the Corporate Partner Award, Patricia Wilson with the Upward Mobility Award, and Belinda Hargis with the Resiliency Award.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended our New Beginnings Gala as we celebrated and recognized four honorees who have either partnered with our organization or who have used our services to create a firm foundation for a prosperous life,” said Ron Abad, Chief Executive Officer, Community Housing Innovations. “We are thankful for the commitment and generosity of our sponsors and supporters; all of the proceeds from lasts week’s gala will allow us to continue our work to break the cycle of poverty and ensure that all individuals and families live in quality housing.”

Attendees enjoyed a fun and uplifting celebration that included listening to some moving stories from our inspiring honorees, in addition to an awards dinner that recognized this year’s honorees. For those who would still like to donate in support of CHI’s work that supports social and economic independence while fostering their mission, please visit www.communityhousing.org.

This year’s New Beginnings Gala was made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors: A Tribute to our Heroes Sponsor - Regina Caterers; Premier Sponsor - Sottile Security International Inc.; Platinum Sponsor - Praxis Public Relations, Inc.; Diamond Sponsors - Marathon Development Group, LTD, Sourcepass.

About Community Housing Innovations.: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.