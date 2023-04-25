GLOBAL AVOD SERVICE VA MEDIA EXPANDS LGBTQIA+ OFFERINGS WITH NEWLY INKED LESFLICKS DEAL
VA Media announces agreement with Lesflicks Ltd to monetize LGBTQIA+ content on VA’s YouTube channel We Are Pride in advance of Lesbian Day of Visibility.
Our new partnership with Lesflicks comes at an exciting time in global AVOD popularity and expansion and we’re very pleased to be working with Naomi and the Lesflicks team.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL AVOD SERVICE VA MEDIA EXPANDS LGBTQIA+ OFFERINGS WITH NEWLY INKED LESFLICKS DEAL
— Mark Ashbridge, Managing Director of VA Media
VA Media (“VA”) announced an agreement with Lesflicks Ltd (“Lesflicks”) to monetize its LGBTQIA+ content on VA’s recently rebranded YouTube channel We Are Pride in advance of April 26, Lesbian Day of Visibility.
Lesflicks’ SVOD platform (www.lesflicks.com) with shortform and longform features and series is accessible to consumers via a monthly subscription plan and features predominantly sapphic and bi content. The fifty films newly licensed by VA Media are never-before seen outside of the Lesflicks platform and will be released on We Are Pride in the coming weeks.
Films included in the new agreement include Rain Beau’s End (from Tracy Wren), Kittens in a Cage (from Jillian Armenante), and AESOP (from Catherine Mersereau, Johnny Severin) which, along with the other titles, will be featured in upcoming Lesflicks-branded film nights on the We Are Pride channel.
Mark Ashbridge, Managing Director of VA Media stated, “With the recent rebrand of the VA Media channel We Are Pride (formerly known as Pride Central), we are doubling down on our efforts to provide a vehicle for the authentic and diverse voices of independent filmmakers to be shared with both mainstream and LGBTQIA+ audiences around the world. Our new partnership with Lesflicks comes at an exciting time in global AVOD popularity and expansion and we’re very pleased to be working with Naomi and the Lesflicks team.”
Naomi Bennett, CEO of Lesflicks said: “I am delighted to be partnering with VA Media to bring a number of Lesflicks’ curated authentic lesbian and bisexual titles to an audience via YouTube. We share a lot of core values and beliefs around independent film and audiences, so I believe this is a great fit for Lesflicks. This is great news for our clients who will benefit from enhanced data and visibility of their films, and for audiences who will have even more ways to find and watch authentic sapphic stories around the world.”
VA Media continues to grow its position as a global AVOD service with over 15 Million subscribers, 300 Million monthly views, and over 100 owned/managed channels including Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central, and the recently-launched Movie Central en Español.
About VA Media
VA Media is an Australia based media company that specializes in social video monetisation. Based in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, VA helps producers and distributors discover audiences and monetise their content across YouTube, Facebook, SNAP and other AVOD platforms, unlocking a world of opportunity.
www.vamedianetwork.com
About Lesflicks
Lesflicks is the world’s largest independent streaming platform dedicated to lesbian and bisexual stories, available through subscription, ad-free. Launched as a social enterprise in 2019 in response to the clear need to connect audiences with authentic sapphic stories, Lesflicks is run by the community for the community and was founded and continues to be operated by Naomi Bennett.
www.lesflicks.com
PRESS CONTACT:
Kristen Bedno (kristen@valleyarm.com)
Kristen Bedno
VA Media
+1 310-801-8959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube