Oral Syringes Market Size to Register 5% CAGR Due to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Reports And Data

The global oral syringes market size was USD 1.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The global oral syringes market size was USD 1.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oral Syringes Market was worth USD 1.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a swift revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. A significant driver of the market's growth is the increasing demand for oral syringes in the healthcare sector, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. Oral syringes are preferred for administering suspensions and liquid solutions to patients who are unable to swallow tablets or capsules.

Moreover, the growing aging population is expected to boost demand for oral syringes in the coming years. The UN estimates that there will be 2.1 billion elderly people worldwide by 2050, making oral syringes a practical choice for those who need assistance with medication administration. Additionally, the demand for pediatric drugs is expected to rise, as children require unique drug formulations and dosages.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of self-administered medication is driving demand for oral syringes. Patients are becoming more involved in their healthcare and opting for self-administered drugs, and oral syringes provide a convenient and safe method for administering liquid drugs at home.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6188

However, complications associated with enteral feeding insertions may hinder market revenue growth. Issues such as nasal damage, bronchial placement, and gastrointestinal intolerance are significant factors to consider in this regard.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global syringes market can be segmented by product type and application. In terms of product type, the market is categorized into non-Luer lock syringes, Luer lock syringes, catheter tip syringes, and others. Non-Luer lock syringes are syringes that do not have a Luer-lock attachment, which is a standardized mechanism for locking needles onto the syringe. Luer lock syringes, on the other hand, have a threaded tip that screws onto the needle to create a secure and leak-proof connection. Catheter tip syringes are used to inject medication into or withdraw fluids from catheters, while other syringes include oral syringes, insulin syringes, and tuberculin syringes.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Hospitals account for the largest share of the syringes market as they are the primary location for most medical procedures. Clinics are also a significant end-user of syringes, particularly for vaccinations and blood draws. Home care settings are becoming increasingly important as more patients are receiving treatment at home. As a result, there is a growing demand for syringes that are easy to use, safe, and reliable in home care settings.

The market for syringes is expected to grow due to a variety of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the rising demand for self-administered medication. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for syringes for vaccination programs. However, the market may be hindered by factors such as the risk of needlestick injuries and the high cost of safety-engineered syringes. Overall, the syringes market is expected to continue to grow as healthcare providers and patients alike demand safe, reliable, and effective medical devices.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oral-syringes-market

Strategic development:

OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. launched its latest hydrotherapy products, the AquaJogger series, in 2020. This fitness equipment provides low-impact exercise while delivering a full-body workout in the water, using buoyancy to aid in the process. The AquaJogger is adaptable to different body shapes and fitness levels, and offers a unique and effective way of exercising in water.

Competitive Landscape:

The global oral syringes market is highly competitive with several major players dominating the industry. Some of the prominent players in the market include Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, OPM Plastic Industries SDN BHD, Polymed Medical Devices, Rusch (Teleflex Medical), Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd., and Weigao Group Co. Ltd.

These companies are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their market reach through strategic partnerships and collaborations. They are also investing in research and development to introduce advanced technologies and address the increasing demand for oral syringes in the healthcare sector due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The demand for oral syringes is expected to increase further in the upcoming years due to the growing aging population and the need for specialized drug formulations for pediatric patients. These factors are expected to create new opportunities for the major players in the market to expand their product portfolio and cater to the changing needs of the healthcare industry.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6188

However, the market is also facing certain challenges such as the complications associated with enteral feeding insertions, which could hinder the growth of the market. The major players are, therefore, focusing on addressing these challenges through product innovation and technological advancements to enhance the overall patient experience and improve the efficacy of the treatment.

Browse More Reports :

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/diabetic-gastroparesis-market

Binge Eating Disorder Treatment Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/binge-eating-disorder-treatment-market

Female Infertility Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/female-infertility-market

Peripheral Nerve Injury Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peripheral-nerve-injury-market

Atrophic Vaginitis Treatment Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/atrophic-vaginitis-treatment-market

Mycophenolic Acid Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mycophenolic-acid-market