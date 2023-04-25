End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces Partnership with GT Medical Technologies: Therapy Patient Education Collaboration
End Brain Cancer Initiative (ECBI) announced a renewed corporate partnership with GT Medical Technologies, Inc.REDMOND, WA, US, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- End Brain Cancer Initiative (ECBI) announced a renewed corporate partnership with GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent brain tumors including glioblastoma, brain metastatic brain tumors, and aggressive meningiomas.
In announcing this collaborative effort, Dellann Elliott Mydland, President and Chair of ECBI, explained, “We’re very pleased about GT Medical Technologies renewing their corporate partnership with us. Their terrific leadership team is out of Arizona, so I try to meet with them in person whenever I get there. Gamma Tile Therapy is an FDA approved Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that can help improve the quality of life for patients with brain tumors of all types. Our partnership will allow us to spread the word to our extensive database about this groundbreaking treatment that can be administered at the time of tumor resection/ surgery giving patients a valuable tool to help prevent tumor regrowth.”
“Partnering with EBCI helps GT Medical Technologies increase educational awareness about GammaTile Therapy, the latest advancement in brain tumor treatment,” said Matthew Likens, president, and CEO of GT Medical Technologies. “EBCI’s mission of helping patients and caregivers with immediate access to care is so valuable, especially for GammaTile Therapy since this treatment is given during the time of surgery.”
Recently, EBCI launched their disease education/awareness/outreach mobile application, providing a free mobile application (Apple and Android) that provides brain cancer education for patients and their families that allows users to learn about symptoms, advanced treatments, clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, etc. for various brain cancers, download informational videos and literature on the latest treatments (including GammaTile Therapy), clinical trials and help locate a brain cancer specialist making some of these clinical trials available to patients.
GT Medical has its own disease educational channel on EBCI’s disease education mobile application to help increase awareness and outreach related to GammaTile therapy. Please learn more at: www.gtmedtech.com.
In 2020, ECBI outbound/inbound education and communications resulted in over 18,000,000 opportunities for brain tumor disease education/awareness and outreach.
ABOUT EBCI:
The EndBrainCancer Initiative | Chris Elliott Fund is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, FDA-approved treatments, devices, specialists, advanced treatments and clinical trials. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides the patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. www.EndBrainCancer.org
About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.
Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. FDA-cleared GammaTile is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that treats patients with newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This “one-and-done” treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives, without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile is now offered in more than 80 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
dellann@endbraincancer.org
