New Appointee Joins Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee As Member Specially Qualified in Sculpture or Medallic Arts

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces the appointment of Darla Jackson to a four-year term as the member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) Specially Qualified in Sculpture or Medallic Arts. She replaces Robin Salmon, who has served on the CCAC since 2018.

A sculptor residing in Philadelphia, Ms. Jackson received a BFA in Sculpture from Moore College of Art in 2003. After receiving a John S. and James L. Knight Arts Challenge Grant in both 2011 and 2013, she founded the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, a membership based community sculpture studio.

Her work has been shown in numerous exhibitions locally, at the Philadelphia Art Alliance; Seraphin Gallery; the Pennsylvanian Academy of the Fine Arts; the Woodmere Art Museum, and at a Wind Challenge exhibition at the Fleisher Art Memorial. Exhibitions nationwide at museums and galleries include the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts; Thinkspace Gallery in Culver City, California; the Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts in Wilmington, Delaware, and Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Her work has been shown internationally in Belgium and Germany, and she has lectured about her work at venues including the Barnes Foundation and the Wagner Free Institute of Science.

Jackson is an Assistant Professor of Sculpture at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and teaches Sculpture workshops across the country. She is also an elected Sculptor member of the National Sculpture Society, and serves on its Honors and Awards Committee. In 2021, she joined the board of Philadelphia Sculptors.

About the CCAC

The CCAC was established by an Act of Congress in 2003. It advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Secretary and advises on the events, persons, or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs.

The CCAC is subject to the authority of the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint is responsible for providing necessary and appropriate administrative support, technical services, and advice.

The CCAC submits annual reports to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury, describing its activities and providing recommendations.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals, and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

