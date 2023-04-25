The Legacy Lab Releases the Inaugural Legacy Makers 100

A New Measure of Brand Value Based on Long-Term Contributions to People and Society, not Short-Term Market Value

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab , Team One ’s brand consultancy and thought leadership practice, has announced the results of its new study—The Legacy Makers 100—recognizing brands making an enduring contribution to people and society. This ranking of 100 of the world's most impactful brands reflects The Legacy Lab's ongoing commitment to exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in today's short-term business culture. The Legacy Makers 100 was created using The Legacy Makers Index (LMI)—a first of its kind quantitative tool used to capture consumer perceptions about a brand’s contributions to making better products and services and creating a better world.



Designed to be a forward-looking measure of brand value, the LMI provides marketers with an empirical gauge to assess a brand’s resilience to future shocks, while ensuring brands can also enhance their relevance over time. Brands with a high LMI are those that are seen by consumers to be irreplaceable in culture.

This year’s inaugural Legacy Makers 100 brands are:

Johns Hopkins Medicine . Telfar Habitat for Humanity Mayo Clinic Metropolitan Museum of Art Bang & Olufsen . Girls Who Code Thrive Global Rimowa NASA World Surf League Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Savage X Fenty Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation English Premier League Alo Yoga Blue Origin Shinola Detroit SXSW John Varvatos Headspace TED (Talks) IWC (International Watch Company) Glossier Rent the Runway PBS Kids GSK SpaceX Oatly Taylor Guitars HOKA Fast Company Allbirds Nobel Prize The Bluebird Cafe Calm CELINE Apple Sonos Sesame Street Patagonia Uniqlo Bottega Veneta REI Microsoft Breitling The Olympic Games Impossible Foods Goop Amazon Stella McCartney Pfizer Trader Joe's Ring Dove NPR Google Crayola Tory Burch GoFundMe Fender Guitars Patek Philippe Whole Foods Market LEGO FedEx The Pulitzer Prize Airstream Pixar Hermes Marvel Tesla The Championships, Wimbledon John Deere Athleta Samsung YouTube Kohler Dyson IBM USAA The North Face BTS (Music Group) The Walt Disney Company Target The New Yorker Walmart LinkedIn Toyota WNBA Ben & Jerry's MAC Cosmetics Netflix The Ritz-Carlton Honda Warby Parker PlayStation Levi's Lexus Southwest Airlines Nike

Mark Miller, the Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and the coauthor of the business book, “Legacy in the Making” (McGraw Hill), said, “With the world progressing beyond the disruptions caused by COVID-19, a new generation of mindful leaders is coming to the fore—leaders that are using their brand's resources to improve the quality of people's lives and bring about a positive and lasting change in the world.” According to Miller, “this new era requires a new brand-building playbook and a new measure of brand value. The Legacy Lab team has developed a new metric–better tailored to usher in the new age of conscientious brand stewardship for both older, more established brands and those newer to their legacy making journey.”

In total, the LMI ranked hundreds of companies representing more than 50 distinct categories. Nominations were made by the top business and communication schools in U.S. and evaluated by a sample of 10,000 adults in the United States. The survey tool consists of two main components—Brand Ethos and Brand Endurance. The framework can be applied to evaluate any brand with an output that can be used to shape a brand’s future strategy.

“We thought it was time for all those brand leaders dedicated to making a lasting difference in the world to have a reliable indicator of their brand’s future potential, not just its past performance,” said Chandler Mount, collaborator on the study and Founder and CEO of the Affluent Consumer Research Company, a frequent partner of Team One. “More than an old-fashioned map, we envision the new Legacy Makers Index becoming an invaluable instrument to help Modern Legacy Makers chart new courses to better futures.”

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable leaders who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring, and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that irreplaceable brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit The Legacy Lab and follow all the latest learning on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB FOUNDATION

The Legacy Lab Foundation is a nonprofit part of Team One’s Legacy Lab, created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a lasting difference in the world. Since 2019, it has been presenting a scholarship to students who represent the next generation of legacy makers. The scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. To learn more about The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship, visit: https://givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, and Cathay Pacific. Named to Adweek’s 2021 Media Plan of the Year for its work with Lexus and Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

