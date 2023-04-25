World's Most Advanced, Most Universally Functional, and Most Secure Biometric Credit Card Nearing Commercial Launch: SmartMetric, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SMME)

Biometric Fingerprint Scanning for Credit & Debit Card Fraud Protection.

SmartMetric SMME is the creator of an advanced Biometric payment card technology that addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by the year-end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMV® chip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMV® cards compared to the previous twelve months.

After the cardholder's fingerprint is stored inside the SMME card, all the user needs to do is touch the fingerprint sensor on the surface. In less time than it takes to reach across to insert the card into a credit or debit card reader, the card has scanned the user’s fingerprint and matched it with the pre-stored fingerprint inside the card. On a successful match, the card is turned on so that it can perform a card transaction.

The ease of use of the SMME biometric card, along with the fact that it is powered by the SMME internal green battery prior to the card being inserted into a reader to power the internal processor doing the fingerprint scan, means the SMME card is the only card that can work across all card reader types and situations. Biometric cards that do not have an internal independent power supply are very limited on where such cards can be used. A big advantage for both credit card users, as well as banks in fighting card fraud, is the fact that the SMME biometric card can not be activated if someone else is trying to use the card.

SMME Has Created the Most Advanced Fingerprint Activated Biometric Credit Card in The World



On April 19th SMME announced that the company’s biometric fingerprint-activated credit card is the most advanced biometric credit card ever created having key features not found in other cards.

The SMME biometric card with its inbuilt fingerprint sensor also has its own rechargeable hybrid battery that allows the card to work prior to it being placed in a credit card reader. This unique feature allows the card to perform a fingerprint scan at card reading devices such as ATM’s that need the card holder's fingerprint to be scanned by the card before being inserted into the ATM.

All other newly developed biometric cards do not have this capability since they operate their in-card fingerprint reading by using the power of an actual card reader to power the card's internal fingerprint reading processor. Lacking an internal power source and totally dependent on power from a credit card reader to perform a fingerprint scan, these inferior biometric cards will not work where cards are inserted fully into the card reader such as at ATM’s and gas pumps.

Failing to have an internal power source inside the card, requires the cardholder to touch the card's fingerprint sensor while it is in the card reader, in order for these none powered cards to work. This is, of course, impossible when a credit card reader “swallows” the card to read the credit card. Making biometric cards without their own internal power source is unworkable at many credit card reading situations.

The SMME advanced biometric credit card since it has its own internal power source is also able to enroll and register a new card user's fingerprint at home without needing a separate fingerprint reader to download the user’s fingerprint into the card. Non-powered biometric credit cards require that a card user go into a bank branch to have their fingerprint downloaded into their new card. This of course won’t work in places such as the United States where over 90% of new credit cards are sent out via the mail.

Being self-powered with its own internal secure fingerprint capture and storage system inside the card allows the SMME biometric credit card to have a new user enroll their fingerprint at home. As simple as when a person activates the fingerprint recognition feature on a smartphone by touching the sensor of the phone four times.

SMME has literally spent years in research and development to miniaturize the electronics of biometric fingerprint capture used in smartphones to the thickness of less than a quarter thickness of a standard credit card. Realizing, for the card to work in real life and in any situation, SMME also had to spend years in research and development to create a super thin and small battery inside the card. The SMME miniature nanohybrid battery is also less than a quarter the thickness of a credit card. This nanohybrid green battery is also rechargeable. It recharges as soon as the card is inserted into a credit card reader. Also, it recharges using energy harvesting taking the radio waves sent out from a contactless card reader as the card is brought into proximity of the card reader. The SMME card converts the radio waves into electrical energy which is then used to add power to the card's internal battery. So each time the card is used it is being recharged with new power creating a virtuous circle of power recharging for the card.

Following the card's software integration and final printing lamination SMME will be presenting its card to a major global credit card payments network for final testing and approval for use of the card on the network worldwide.

Once network testing is completed, SMME will then be making its card available to certain banks that are motivated to introduce the SMME advanced biometric card to its credit card customers. Being an advanced new credit card offering the banks are looking at using the card to not only assist in the ongoing battle against credit card fraud but to have the card win them new customers who are attracted to using a biometric-protected card for their daily credit card use.

SMME Has Completed the Electronic Assembly of Its New Biometric Card



On April 17th SMME announced it has completed the electronic assembly of its new biometric card. The card is now being shipped to its engineering center to have the card's software, including the card's operating system, fingerprint sensing software, and the card's advanced power management software, installed. SMME has separated its software from its electronic assembly process to add greater protection for its specialized and highly valuable software.

As mentioned in an earlier media release by the company, independent research has shown that up to 70% of existing credit card holders are willing to switch to a safer and more secure “biometric” credit card that has fingerprint scanning biometric technology inside. The same research showed these credit card users in the research survey said they are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric credit card.

For more information on SMME visit: https://www.smartmetric.com

