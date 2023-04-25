20th Annual Avid Awards Recognize Leading Canadian Builders for Outstanding Homebuyer Satisfaction

Avid Ratings Canada is delighted to reveal the recipients of the 20th Annual Avid Awards, which honour top-performing builders who deliver exceptional customer experiences throughout Canada. Each year, the esteemed awards recognize homebuilders with the highest scores associated with our homebuying customer experience surveys. The selection process considers results from major publicly traded builders, Canada's largest private builders, and numerous small volume and custom builders across the continent. This year, 479 qualifying North American builders participated in the program which analyzed homebuyer data from January to December 2022.

"The homebuilders receiving these awards are distinguished by their ability to exceed customer expectations time and time again," remarked Tim Bailey, Chief Strategy Officer of Avid Ratings. "We are privileged to celebrate the 20th Annual Avid Award winners, who have shown a commitment to excellence in homebuilding, despite many challenges faced over the past year."

The Avid Awards serve as a reliable indicator of customer service quality in the homebuilding sector. Since 1992, Avid Ratings has played a pivotal role in increasing transparency regarding builder performance based on consumer feedback. To determine the Avid Award recipients, homebuilders are assessed using Avid's proprietary platform. Every homebuyer survey in the database is examined to calculate each builder's overall rating. Avid's New Home Experience surveys gather comprehensive homebuyer feedback, offering unparalleled insights into overall satisfaction, referral likelihood, actual recommendations, and strategic customer experience diagnostics for homebuilders.

To receive an Avid Award, each winning builder must achieve a score within or above the top 25th percentile across their Canadian-based counterparts.

Avid Diamond Award

Builders with the highest scores in their nation on the New Home Move-In Experience Survey, taken from the first 90 days of homeownership, are recognized with this award. The US and Canada are eligible for one award each for Production, Custom, and Small Volume builder categories.

Avid Diamond Award winners in Canada are as follows:

Production: Rinaldi Homes

Custom: Maison Design + Build

Small Volume: Minto Communities - Calgary

"Client centric design and construction are core values at Maison Design + Build. It is an honour to be recognized for an award that acknowledges best in class performance in the industry" – Andrew Wagner, Maison Design + Build

"Accepting this prestigious award for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honour. The Avid Diamond represents Minto Communities' unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations. It will serve as a benchmark for our continued efforts to provide the highest level of service to our future homeowners and customers." – Greg Mills, President, Minto Communities - Calgary

Avid Gold Award

This award is presented to builders with the highest scores in their region on the New Home Move-In Experience Survey, taken from the first 90 days of homeownership. Every province is eligible for one award each for Production, Custom, and Small Volume builder categories.

Avid Gold Award winners in the Canadian provinces are as follows:

Province of Alberta

Production: Laebon Developments Ltd.

Province of British Columbia

Production: Miracon Developments Inc.

Province of Ontario

Production: Mountainview Building Group

Custom: Granite Homes

Province of Saskatchewan

Production: North Ridge Development - Regina

Small Volume: Homes by Dream - Regina

Avid Benchmark Award

This award recognizes any US or Canadian builder scoring among the top 25% of Avid's nationwide databases on the New Home Move-In Experience survey, taken from the first 90 days of homeownership.

The winners of the Avid Benchmark Award in Canada are as follows:

Brookfield Residential – Ontario LR

Foxridge Homes (Vancouver)

Great Gulf Homes

Mattamy Homes – Alberta

Mountainview Homes - MR

Terra View Custom Homes LTD

Winners will receive access to a press kit that will include the official Avid Award badge that employees may display in their email signature and on their letterhead.

