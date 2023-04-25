McKee Administration Announces RFP for Phase 1 of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, today released a Request for Proposals for Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Phase 1 aims to implement four new electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) off the Alternative Fuel Corridor along Interstate 95.

The NEVI Formula Program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. This program aims to add 500,000 electric charging stations nationwide by 2030 to ensure convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable electric vehicle travel. Rhode Island will receive a total of $23 million in formula funding over a 5-year period through the law.

"As Rhode Island works toward achieving the goals of the landmark Act on Climate, this National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will play a crucial role in ensuring our state continues its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Governor Dan McKee. "We are thankful to the Biden Administration and our federal delegation for supporting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has made programs like this possible across Rhode Island."

"We are committed to promoting the use of electric vehicles and supporting the state's transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation options," said Acting State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. "The NEVI Program will help us achieve these goals by providing Rhode Islanders with greater accessibility to EV charging stations along the I-95 corridor."

"The availability of a robust network of EV charging stations is absolutely critical for a successful transition to this technology," said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. "This program will provide the necessary infrastructure that will give consumers the confidence of knowing that once they buy an EV, they will have easy access to stations to charge them no matter where they are traveling throughout the Ocean State."

"Thirty-nine percent of our greenhouse gas emissions are from the transportation sector," said Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray. "Providing Rhode Islanders and those who visit the Ocean State with a convenient and quick spot to refuel will continue to drive consumer confidence in electric vehicles. Transitioning to more EVs is a critical component of our plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, improve the health and safety of Rhode Islanders, and achieve the mandates of the Act on Climate."

The scope of this RFP in Phase 1 of the RI NEVI Formula Program will focus on implementing electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) charging stations along the designated Alternative Fuel Corridor, I-95, located at the Ashaway Park & Ride and Route 117 Park & Ride in Warwick. The contractor selected will be responsible for all aspects of the project's execution.

These two Park & Ride locations will be equipped with two new electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) which can charge an electric vehicle up to 80 percent within 20 to 40 minutes. The chargers will have the ability to charge four electric vehicles simultaneously at each location.

The goal of the NEVI Formula Program is to establish an interconnected charging network at locations less than 50 miles apart, to be within 1 mile of a federally designated vehicle Alternative Fuel Corridor.

Once completed later this year, Phase 1 will result in a total of eight DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) and six Dual-Port Level 2 charging stations located at the Park & Rides along the I-95 in Rhode Island. After Phase 1 is complete, the state may use NEVI Formula Program funds for EV charging infrastructure on any public road or other publicly accessible location in Phase 2. There will be a public stakeholder process to solicit feedback before Phase 2 begins.

For more information about the RI NEVI Formula Program, please visit https://energy.ri.gov/rinevi.

Sign up for RI NEVI Program Updates and Newsletters by visiting https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/e58dGz9/NEVI.

The NEVI RFP will be posted at the following website https://webprocure.proactiscloud.com/wp-web-public/#/bidboard/bid/111957?customerid=46.

Proposals will be due to State Purchasing on May 22, 2023.

###