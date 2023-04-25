Submit Release
FEMA Continues to Offer Free Rebuilding Tips at The Home Depot in Vicksburg

PEARL, Miss. – Repairing or rebuilding your home? Disaster survivors who are working on their homes after the March 24-25 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes can visit The Home Depot in Vicksburg to speak with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best repair their homes.

Mitigation advisors will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. Most of the information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available from April 27 to May 2 at:

The Home Depot

50 Halls Ferry Park Road

Vicksburg, MS 39180

 

Hours:

7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29

1 p.m.  to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2

 

Specialists are also available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Central Time. You may leave a voicemail at any time. Or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

