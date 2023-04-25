DiGEST Album Coming Soon: Get Ready for MANi$H's New Slapper Out Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- MANi$H is back and better than ever with his new single, featuring KING CALI. This dynamic duo has created a banger that is sure to have people singing along and dancing all night long.
This hit is the latest single off of MANi$H's upcoming album, DiGEST. The album will also feature some of the biggest names in rap including The Game, King Los, Audio Push, and Ras Kass. The full-length album is set to be released this Spring 2023 and fans are already eagerly awaiting its release.
Known for his unique style and clever lyricism, MANi$H has attracted over 1 million+ streams across multiple digital platforms since he first stepped onto the rap scene. With an impressive lineup of featured artists and highly regarded producers, all coming together to bring something special to the table, DiGEST is guaranteed to take listeners on a journey through sound that they won't soon forget.
This track perfectly encapsulates what makes MANi$H so unique as an artist. Through clever wordplay and hard-hitting beats, his fans will appreciate true lyricism, dope and modern beats that maintain the nostalgia of the art within rap. He speaks about life experiences in his signature, intensely descriptive style, while still staying true to the roots of hip hop music in a way that only MANi$H can do.
Whether you're a fan of rap or just looking for something fresh and exciting, DiGEST has something for everyone. With catchy hooks and unforgettable lyrics, this new collection from MANi$H is sure to make waves when it drops this Spring 2023.
To get more details, visit https://manishmuzik.com/
MANi$H
