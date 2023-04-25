CBP officers seize $1.6 million in cocaine at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in one enforcement action over the weekend.

“The CBP officers’ experience played a significant role in these interceptions,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our CBP officers’ hard work, perseverance and utilization of our canines and non-intrusive inspection systems resulted in the interception of these hard narcotics.”

Packages containing nearly 121 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, April 23 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The 2004 Motor Coach Industries Limited bus was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 120.90 pounds of alleged cocaine within the bus.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,614,270.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

