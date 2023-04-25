CBP officers seize $1.6 million in cocaine at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

There were 2,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,015 in the last 365 days.
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in one enforcement action over the weekend.
“The CBP officers’ experience played a significant role in these interceptions,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our CBP officers’ hard work, perseverance and utilization of our canines and non-intrusive inspection systems resulted in the interception of these hard narcotics.”
The seizure occurred on Sunday, April 23 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The 2004 Motor Coach Industries Limited bus was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 120.90 pounds of alleged cocaine within the bus.
The narcotics had a street value of $1,614,270.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.
